PNM finally recognising worth, value of Hindus

I have often criticised the PNM (People’s National Movement) and Dr Keith Rowley for being anti-Hindu and anti-Indian, but that seems to be changing with the announcement that Richie Sookhai will serve in the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago.
Up to 1986, not a Hindu had served in the cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, a clear indicator of the disdain and contempt that Dr Eric Williams felt for the Indo population. He in fact preferred to court the Muslim and Presbyterian Indians while heaping scorn upon the Hindus whose leadership were all too willing to play the role of the victim.
Fast forward to 2023 and we see a different trend. The PNM is once again actively wooing the Indian population, but this time, they are recruiting not just the Muslim, Presbyterian or Pentecostal Indians but rather from bright and outstanding Hindus.
With the PNM not just being a political party of convenience but rather a political institution and the default Government, the attractiveness of the party to the politically open-minded can be seen as an opportunity to serve country.
We must now admit that the contempt that the PNM has shown towards the Hindu community is now forgiven by the children and grandchildren of those who have suffered under the hands of PNM rule.
Many are willing to forget that until recently, Hindus had to go the Privy Council to get a radio station licence and the nation’s highest award changed to be more inclusive and reflective of the population of Trinidad and Tobago.
We now see more and more young, bright Hindus joining the PNM under Dr Rowley. The question can be asked: why? The answer will demand a careful look into a dusty and burnished mirror. One would think the natural party for these top-performing Hindus would be the UNC (United National Congress), but it is not!
The fact remains that PNM is in Government more than all parties combined, and looks set to stay there for awhile. Joining a party in power brings with it the many perks of being in Government. The PNM is actively moving from an Afro-based party to one of inclusiveness, finally recognising the worth and value of the Hindu intelligentsia.
While I am quick to criticise Dr Rowley for his many missteps in his interaction with the Hindu community, I must in all fairness congratulate him on an excellent choice. Congratulations to Richie Sookhai on his elevation to the Senate, serve well and fairly.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Aranjuez