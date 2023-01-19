PNM finally recognising worth, value of Hindus

I have often criticised the PNM (People’s National Movement) and Dr Keith Rowley for being anti-Hindu and anti-Indian, but that seems to be changing with the announcement that Richie Sookhai will serve in the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago.

Up to 1986, not a Hindu had served in the cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, a clear indicator of the disdain and contempt that Dr Eric Williams felt for the Indo population. He in fact preferred to court the Muslim and Presbyterian Indians while heaping scorn upon the Hindus whose leadership were all too willing to play the role of the victim.

Fast forward to 2023 and we see a different trend. The PNM is once again actively wooing the Indian population, but this time, they are recruiting not just the Muslim, Presbyterian or Pentecostal Indians but rather from bright and outstanding Hindus.

With the PNM not just being a political party of convenience but rather a political institution and the default Government, the attractiveness of the party to the politically open-minded can be seen as an opportunity to serve country.

We must now admit that the contempt that the PNM has shown towards the Hindu community is now forgiven by the children and grandchildren of those who have suffered under the hands of PNM rule.

Many are willing to forget that until recently, Hindus had to go the Privy Council to get a radio station licence and the nation’s highest award changed to be more inclusive and reflective of the population of Trinidad and Tobago.

We now see more and more young, bright Hindus joining the PNM under Dr Rowley. The question can be asked: why? The answer will demand a careful look into a dusty and burnished mirror. One would think the natural party for these top-performing Hindus would be the UNC (United National Congress), but it is not!

The fact remains that PNM is in Government more than all parties combined, and looks set to stay there for awhile. Joining a party in power brings with it the many perks of being in Government. The PNM is actively moving from an Afro-based party to one of inclusiveness, finally recogni­sing the worth and value of the Hindu intelligentsia.

While I am quick to criticise Dr Rowley for his many missteps in his interaction with the Hindu community, I must in all fairness congratulate him on an excellent choice. Congratu­lations to Richie Sookhai on his elevation to the Senate, serve well and fairly.

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

Aranjuez

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Guyana’s oil boom budget

Guyana’s oil boom budget

Monday was budget day in Guyana. Also known as party time. Finance minister Ashni Singh plans to spend 41 per cent more than he did in 2022.

He can afford to. He has a one billion US dollar transfer from Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund to play with. Tax revenues are up. On top of that, he’s planning a budget deficit equivalent to 11.5 per cent of Guyana’s soaring economic output. And at the start of the year, he announced US$364 million Chinese borrowing to pay for a new bridge over the Demerara river and an East Coast highway.

Sookhai’s appointment goes beyond race, religion

Former president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai was officially sworn in as a Government senator on Wednesday.

There are those who will say the decision to invite Mr Sookhai to serve in the Upper House must be interpreted as a major political statement by the Government that there is a place in their ranks for the voices of Chaguanas and those of the Hindu faith—in direct opposition to a long-propagated myth that the PNM (People’s National Movement), in and out of Government, is not that place.

Return of the alliances

Return of the alliances

Alliances are as old as civilisation. Older, actually: almost every hunter-gatherer band that anthropologists have studied, from the New Guinea highlanders to the Yanomamo in the Amazon, made alliances with other groups to try to protect themselves.

But they often also ended up fighting people they had no quarrel with.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is the usual logic that the alliances are built on, but people tend to overlook the fact that alliances also mean that “the enemy of my ally is my enemy too”.

PNM finally recognising worth, value of Hindus

I have often criticised the PNM (People’s National Movement) and Dr Keith Rowley for being anti-Hindu and anti-Indian, but that seems to be changing with the announcement that Richie Sookhai will serve in the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago.

Up to 1986, not a Hindu had served in the cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, a clear indicator of the disdain and contempt that Dr Eric Williams felt for the Indo population.

Govt keeping its promises in 2023

Half of January has already passed, and not being distracted too much by the critics of the Government’s choice for a new president, I have chosen to focus on the promises made and being kept.

Very early into 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, led by Minister Stuart Young, opened 16 bids for onshore and near-shore blocks. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is committed to encouraging exploration for future reserves both onshore and offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to the minister.