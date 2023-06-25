PNM just using window dressing

Please! Please! Minister of Road Repairs! The 50th Caricom anniversary is to be celebrated in T&T from July 3-5. Let us impress our Caricom neighbours.

There will be a 5K Caricom street race, followed by a 10K race which ends in Chaguaramas the next day. Ceremonies will be held at the Hyatt with all 14 member states, with many high-powered personnel present. Our fantastic performers will be putting on a great show at NAPA to impress them!