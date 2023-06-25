PNM just using window dressing

The UNC is surrounded by a few “neemakharams” as it faces a keenly contested local government election. Anyone who has worked to build a party and was given a direct chance to make a living from the party and has defected to the PNM is truly the personification of “neemakharam”. That is for sure—that they are genuinely ungrateful, have no loyalty, and show no gratitude to the beliefs or their leader.
The PNM, whether it is by the hook or the crook, has been duped to take up the unfaithful, disloyal defectors to make themselves appear more attractive in this local government election, where after the defectors are used in these elections they will be cast aside like an old mash-up shoe.
What the PNM is really doing is changing the narrative and using window dressing to prevent the citizens from focusing on the real issues—their inability to deal with crime; dilapidated roads; neglected schools and schoolchildren; security of their citizens; the flooding of the many constituencies, especially in the flood-prone areas; not having police cars to fight crime; no fire trucks; and killing citizens with more taxes and more inflation.
So, don’t tell me about ambition and forward-thinking men who have defected and joined the PNM. Abandoning your faith and your loyalty is the lowest level you can go. These men are definitely political opportunists where they have sold their souls for 30 pieces of silver. No one will ever trust them again. Citizens, as well as the PNM hierarchy, see them for who they are.
That’s why they will never be put in any real position of power within the PNM party. They will be used for the local government election, they will get a small post and a little “eat ah food” compensation, but nothing substantial.
The real issues are not being addressed, as people are suffering and have to cope with an increased cost of living as higher fuel and food prices stare us down every day and, in the end, that is what we must vote for.
Unless we come to terms with the fact that we are sinking under the PNM and we need a government that works for all citizens, not just the elite or party faithful; we need a change, and it must come now. We need people to serve the nation; not political opportunists who move from one party to another by inducement and the almighty dollar.
Dr Neil Gosine
Port of Spain