PNM just using window dressing

The UNC is surrounded by a few “neemakharams” as it faces a keenly contested local government election. Anyone who has worked to build a party and was given a direct chance to make a living from the party and has defected to the PNM is truly the personification of “neemakharam”. That is for sure—that they are genuinely ungrateful, have no loyalty, and show no gratitude to the beliefs or their leader.

The PNM, whether it is by the hook or the crook, has been duped to take up the unfaithful, disloyal defectors to make themselves appear more attractive in this local government election, where after the defectors are used in these elections they will be cast aside like an old mash-up shoe.

What the PNM is really doing is changing the narrative and using window dressing to prevent the citizens from focusing on the real issues—their inability to deal with crime; dilapidated roads; neglected schools and schoolchildren; security of their citizens; the flooding of the many constituencies, especially in the flood-prone areas; not having police cars to fight crime; no fire trucks; and killing citizens with more taxes and more inflation.

So, don’t tell me about ambition and forward-thinking men who have defected and joined the PNM. Abandoning your faith and your loyalty is the lowest level you can go. These men are definitely political opportunists where they have sold their souls for 30 pieces of silver. No one will ever trust them again. Citizens, as well as the PNM hierarchy, see them for who they are.

That’s why they will never be put in any real position of power within the PNM party. They will be used for the local government election, they will get a small post and a little “eat ah food” compensation, but nothing substantial.

The real issues are not being addressed, as people are suffering and have to cope with an increased cost of living as higher fuel and food prices stare us down every day and, in the end, that is what we must vote for.

Unless we come to terms with the fact that we are sinking under the PNM and we need a government that works for all citizens, not just the elite or party faithful; we need a change, and it must come now. We need people to serve the nation; not political opportunists who move from one party to another by inducement and the almighty dollar.

Dr Neil Gosine

Port of Spain

The essence to me of growth is to widen your perspective as much as possible, and when you think you have reached as far as you could, then go even further. It happens especially with travel, where you go to different countries and remind yourself that people and things are different and yet the same, and that one should be fixed and flexible, tethered and untethered, all at the same time.

WE send our best wishes to the Minister of Health as he tries to convince fast food and other casual dining businesses to offer healthier menu operations. As a strategy for combating the epidemic of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension among the population, the co-operation of the fast food sector is an important strand. However, it is just one strand of the national policy needed for confronting a problem that may already be a case of too little, too late.

Road repairs, please!

Please! Please! Minister of Road Repairs! The 50th Caricom anniversary is to be celebrated in T&T from July 3-5. Let us impress our Caricom neighbours.

There will be a 5K Caricom street race, followed by a 10K race which ends in Chaguaramas the next day. Ceremonies will be held at the Hyatt with all 14 member states, with many high-powered personnel present. Our fantastic performers will be putting on a great show at NAPA to impress them!

Minimum wage means higher unemployment for least skilled

The trade unions want the minimum wage raised to $30 an hour. Their argument is that this is necessary to ensure workers can meet the costs of living.

But, if this is so, why stick to $30 an hour? Why not $50? Or, for that matter, why not $1,000 an hour so that, in a few months, every worker in Trinidad and Tobago can be a multi-millionaire?

