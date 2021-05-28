PNM loses a gem in welfare officer

If there was ever a beacon of light amongst us, we are sure it was invariably imbued with Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, the welfare officer of the People’s National Movement, who has died.

Indeed, such a telling exuberance and pulchritude radiated from this kind and gentle soul. She graciously served in the constituency of Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West and party for over three decades.

Her alacrity, poise, clemency, and ebullience were always a reflection of her duty of service.

Like the late Franklin Khan, Ms Bodden smiled from the heart. She was caring and dedicated and we all loved her dearly.

There is a great appreciation for her activism, and her engaging our youth and communities through philanthropy.

Her lifelong service is worthy of approbation. Our women are pivotal and our pillars of strength. We all looked to her and the late Margaret Carmen Purcell as mentors, and rare and precious gems. With each welcoming embrace, we felt and longed for; are now felt by Almighty God.

Let us continue to pray for strength for all who mourn to be comforted.

Without a doubt, she would be sorely missed.

Sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the dearly departed.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bring out party machinery

Bring out party machinery

IT has been well established that the country’s most effective mobilisation system is the election machinery based on political affiliation.

With this in mind, the current crisis in the country regarding the frightening spread of the coronavirus calls for a different kind of ­intervention. It is past time for the declaration of a political truce. We call on the country’s two major political machines, PNM and UNC, and all other existing political parties and groups, to come together in the national interest.

Suggestions for the banking sector

I fully endorse measures to protect us during the pandemic. I have some suggestions for the banking sector.

You do not want us to come inside the bank to do routine transactions like fund withdrawals, so how about increasing our limits at the ATM instead of making us have to do one transaction over two days to get the required amount of funds?

The ‘others’ will have to wait

I was quite surprised to hear prominent people requesting that the Government give exemption to persons to travel abroad to get the vaccine of their choice, and after the allotted time return to Trinidad.

PNM loses a gem in welfare officer

If there was ever a beacon of light amongst us, we are sure it was invariably imbued with Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, the welfare officer of the People’s National Movement, who has died.

Compassion in dark times

On Wednesday my wife received the call everyone dreads—her dad was at home and unresponsive.

He had a complicated medical history and was ailing for some time, but at that moment the shock for her was overwhelming.

On the side of animals

Law without enforcement is like soup in your hand!

The Animals Alive shelter thanks Minister Clarence Rambharat for his commitment in successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases And Importation) Amendment Act, 2020, through Parliament, and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1, 2021.