PNM loses a gem in welfare officer

If there was ever a beacon of light amongst us, we are sure it was invariably imbued with Joycelyn Pamela Bodden, the welfare officer of the People’s National Movement, who has died.
Indeed, such a telling exuberance and pulchritude radiated from this kind and gentle soul. She graciously served in the constituency of Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West and party for over three decades.
Her alacrity, poise, clemency, and ebullience were always a reflection of her duty of service.
Like the late Franklin Khan, Ms Bodden smiled from the heart. She was caring and dedicated and we all loved her dearly.
There is a great appreciation for her activism, and her engaging our youth and communities through philanthropy.
Her lifelong service is worthy of approbation. Our women are pivotal and our pillars of strength. We all looked to her and the late Margaret Carmen Purcell as mentors, and rare and precious gems. With each welcoming embrace, we felt and longed for; are now felt by Almighty God.
Let us continue to pray for strength for all who mourn to be comforted.
Without a doubt, she would be sorely missed.
Sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the dearly departed.
Ancilla Ashley Kirby
Port of Spain