PNM lost its value

The only way out of our lingering adverse problems is to get rid of the PNM and its politicians. One only has to look at what is now happening to this nation despite our so-called prosperity.
Politicians must be honest and must stop pulling the wool over the eyes of our vulnerable citizens.
The writing is on the wall for more poverty, unemployment, and suffering for our citizens.
With no diversification planned by the PNM, we must brace ourselves for worse, since this nation is being operated on borrowed money, and any earned income must be allocated to paying our lenders at a high rate of interest at the detriment of our taxpayers. The PNM political party is now past its usefulness and this party and its politicians must be disposed of the quicker, the better for the nation.
GA Marques
via e-mail