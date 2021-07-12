PNM making the rich richer

I am so upset at Minister of Energy Stuart Young and his “governing to make the rich richer”, out-of-touch with the common folk, PNM government.
Mr Young criticised the owners of El Pecos for converting their business into a supermarket, so that they could reopen, and provide employment for nine out of the 15 workers they once had.
I understand that the police did visit the establishment. Is this the start of a police state in Trinidad and Tobago?
Unfortunately, for Mr Young, all was in order.
How many other businesses, Mr Young, have had to pivot, in order to survive? Do you even have a clue? Do you care?
Is this the same Stuart Young who was recently exempted from paying $550,000 in taxes on his purchase of a new luxury vehicle?
His rationale for the purchase is that “things are looking up”. Right! Things are looking up for you!
Is this the same Stuart Young who made no effort to hire the 15 workers of El Pecos while they were unemployed?
Does he know that the $550,000 tax break he got could have paid the wages of those 15 workers, for almost 11 months - calculating at minimum wage for a six-day, eight-hour work week?
Is this the same Stuart Young whose salary and benefits, since March 2020, have continued uninterrupted, as it has for all his fellow parliamentarians, including the Opposition?
Is this the same Stuart Young who has shown no empathy whatsoever, to the people who have been made unemployed, by government decree, due to Covid-19?
Is this the same Stuart Young whose contemporary, the Minister of Health, also recently received motor vehicle tax exemptions?
Is this the same Stuart Young whose contemporary, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services Ms Donna Cox, called some people who were lined up to receive hampers “greedy”?
It is beyond sickening to see how government ministers are fixing up themselves while in office.
Unfortunately, the UNC is not a palatable government alternative at this time. So go ahead and play yourselves.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope