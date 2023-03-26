PNM: not perfect, but being realistic

Who would better impress the sitting-on-the-fence voter in 2025—the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) or the Opposition United National Congress (UNC)?
I looked at the Parliament Channel on Friday and was left with the impression that under the PNM, nothing is for free; and under the UNC, everything will be for free.
The motion brought by the MP for Chaguanas East, a UNC stronghold, who actually seemed to believe the UNC could win in 2025, left me quite horrified. Plain talking is not bad manners.
It was a display of negativity about her very own country, and marked her own constituents as being easily led into believing that if you keep on voting UNC you will enjoy public utility happiness. If you construct your own house, room by room, over several years, it is yours and you are not supposed to pay anything for living in it? As we say in local parlance, what happen to she?
Why allegedly mark countryside-born citizens under the old negative description of being country bookie and stupid?
The schools situated in UNC stronghold areas yearly win the highest accolades. There are more doctors and lawyers, more successful business entrepreneurs, in UNC strongholds. None of these citizens are stupid. But stick a political pin here. There are more poor people than rich people throughout T&T.
Perhaps the UNC allegedly hopes to win general elections 2025 on the backs of citizens who are experiencing financial distress?
There is global financial distress because of the pandemic and the war in the Ukraine. All T&T citizens have easy access to both local and international news.
Anyone who had the opportunity to live out there in what we call foreign, will understand that taxation pays for all utilities. The salaries of every single government paid employee. The libraries, the parks and the beautiful highways and byways.
T&T citizens already know and understand that life and living, in all its manifestations, can never, ever be for free.
The PNM is not perfect. But the PNM is being realistic.
Arrangements absolutely must be arrived at concerning assisting citizens who cannot pay their utility rates and housing tax.
This letter is not about ignoring annoying shortfalls in public utilities delivery. This letter is about telling the UNC that it is not correct to assume that all citizens must be classified as being politically suicidal.
“Axe the tax” won the UNC-led Partnership the governance of T&T in 2010.
Will they win again in 2025 if they say this time we will have money falling out of the skies?
Just walk with a bucket and spade in 2025. More money for you if you have a UNC bucket?
And, as we say in local parlance, where these UNC people come out from?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin