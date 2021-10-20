Now we know what Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s problem has been all along—he was simply following the lead of his mentors, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Anand Ramlogan. He must be congratulated for acknowledging their leadership every step of the way.
Each time he is wanting in his interpretation or implementation of the law, he acknowledges that he was doing what they had done before. This kind of hero worship, however, does not augur well for his stewardship of the job of attorney general.
Few intelligent people would acknowledge the two of them as role models. The AG should not tout their achievements so highly.
In any event, he has his own answers to give to the nation, which he sedulously avoids. His record of missteps is long and colourful. On the basis of these alone he should step down, but he appears to hold a special place in the heart of his leader, who dismisses his advice but seems to value him as the means whereby he can achieve his goal of discrediting the Opposition Leader.
It appears they are both obsessed with her, and make every effort to promote her to the top of their list of very special people.
If their efforts provided the nation with the spectacle of a politician, any politician, suffering consequences for their misdeeds would be worth it, but as people used to say: “That and ... ... you will never see.”
The country despairs of ever having a government that truly cares about doing the right thing for the people, and ensuring the needs of the country take precedence over narrow political objectives.
PNM, UNC—same monkey pants!