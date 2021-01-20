The People’s National Movement (PNM) is the only political party that has been consistent and loyal to the people of Tobago, having contested every election to the House of Assembly, from its inception in 1980 to the present day.
The records show the very first elections to THA in 1980 were won by the Democratic Action Committee (DAC), led by Mr ANR Robinson, which took eight seats; while the PNM captured four seats; with the Fargo House Movement (FHM), under the leadership of Dr Winston Murray, failing to win a seat.
Since then, 11 political parties have opposed the PNM in the THA elections. They are/have been: the DAC, the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC), the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR), the United National Congress (UNC), the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP), The Platform of Truth (TPT), The Movement for Transformation (TMF), the Fargo House Movement (FHM), Tobago Forwards (TF), and Progressive Democratic Party(PDP).
A few independents also contested the THA elections during the period 1980 to present. The most notable was in 1996, when attorney Deborah Moore-Miggins won the Bethel/Patience Hill seat as an independent, but failed to capture a seat in 2001 when she led her party, PEP, which had 12 candidates in the election.
In light of the foregoing, and under today’s circumstances, it is truly amazing that some deadbeat politicians seek to make the clearly dishonest and incredible claim that the UNC did more for the people of Tobago than the PNM.
This year’s THA elections will be the 11th since 1980, and the UNC, believe it or not, contested only one—in 2001.
The historically documented facts where political opponents of the PNM in Tobago started off in one party and ended up morphing into/allied with others (such as DAC to NAR, and TOP with UNC operatives being identified in every single THA election), make it impossible for the PDP to deny the obvious and evident link between itself and the UNC.
Furthermore, with simple analysis of the constitutional, political, social and infrastructural evolution of Tobago, history unreservedly confirms that the PNM has done more for Tobago than any other political party.
The overall development in Tobago in all aspects of life—social, infrastructure, education, sports, community development, etc—justifies the PNM’s claim that its achievements in Tobago cannot be matched by any other political party.
It is therefore almost comical to see the PDP making a vain attempt to distance itself from the UNC—the current antics and recent optics do nothing to dispel its well-earned reputation as a side show that exists purely for the glory of one individual. Such is the nature of life—a little comedy is good for the soul.
In conclusion, I leave you with the clearest historical note possible: it is an undisputed truth borne out by our constitution that the transformation of Tobago’s governance from Country Council to the THA in 1980 was undertaken by the PNM government led by Prime Minister the late Dr Eric Williams.