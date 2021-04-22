Two of the three Cabinet changes announced by Prime Minister Keith Rowley are the most important and critical portfolios of Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries (Stuart Young).
While much of the attention is on the serial non-performer, the arrogant Mr Hinds, do not lose focus and allow Stuart Young off the hook.
Like PM Rowley, Minister Young is one of the most dysfunctional ministers ever to be seated at a People’s National Movement Cabinet table and has proven to be, not only in T&T but across the region, an embarrassment with his actions and rude pronouncements.
Mr Young’s failures in the Ministry of National Security have been both damning and systemic.
And now, at the most critical time for the energy industry, enters Stuart Young who lacks the competence and capacity to lead this ministry.
As the energy industry continues to navigate the series of poor decisions and policies by this administration, the decline will continue and will be further exacerbated with Young at the helm.
Didn’t Dr Rowley allude to the problems of the energy industry by saying “the Prime Minister chose someone who had been involved in and familiar with all the major issues to be resolved in the energy sector. There wasn’t a meeting that I went to in energy (matters) that I didn’t carry Stuart Young with me”.
This is a very telling statement from PM Rowley, but there has always been speculation that the former energy minister, the late Franklin Khan, was not completely in charge of his ministry.
Is PM Rowley admitting that Minister Young, whom he describes as his all-purpose minister, and “who had been involved in and familiar with all the major issues to be resolved in the energy sector”, was in fact the person making the decisions on the energy industry?
It was PM Rowley who admitted it was he and Minister Young who negotiated what is now being called the country’s most disastrous long-term natural gas contract.
PM Rowley’s third appointment of another “PNM OJT”, Foster Cummings, as Minister of Youth Development and National Service, is yet another example of the wanton wastage of taxpayers’ dollars. Minister Hinds was in this ministry since August 2020 and has zero accomplishments and no deliverables. Expect Minister Cummings, who lacks vital experience in leadership and governance, to be as consistent as Hinds was (and will be!).
The Keith Rowley-led PNM administration has been destroying all our conventions and institutions of governance, especially independent ones like our service commissions and our Parliament.
This Cabinet reorganisation shows that the PNM’s utter contempt for competence may finally be catching up with them.
Capil Bissoon
via e-mail