As chairman of the Elections Supervisory Committee of the People’s National Movement, I take note of a letter published in the print media written by Karen Nunez-Tesheira querying aspects of the party’s 2022 internal electoral process.
It is not the practice of the PNM to offer clarifications on matters such as these in the public domain, as there are well-established channels by which members can make, and receive answers to queries of this nature. However, in the interest of transparency, this response is proffered.
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the PNM’s Election Supervisory Committee held a news conference to explain to the national public the internal electoral process which would be implemented in 2022. This followed approval of this process by members of the PNM’s General Council, comprising representatives of all constituencies. Important information regarding the process was also sent to all constituencies through the usual party channels, making it available to all party members.
There is no significant difference between the approved process for the 2022 internal elections and that of previous internal elections, save and except for the adjustments made to the special voting process.
As for general elections conducted by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), the PNM’s internal electoral process has always featured a day outside of the main election day for special voting. This is done to widen the participation of members in the voting process. This year, that special voting period extends over two days—November 26 and 27, 2022, and all PNM members are eligible to participate, without the need for pre-registration.
The names of participants in the special voting process will be removed from the PNM’s voters’ list, rendering them ineligible to vote on the main election day—December 4, 2022.
As has always obtained, the ballots cast in the special voting period will be secured and counted along with the ballots cast on the main election day. This is routine, and is managed by the members of the Elections Supervisory Committee, who will make adequate security arrangements to prevent the boxes from being tampered with in the intervening period.
With respect to new members, the information circulated to constituencies explained clearly that only membership applications received by August 24, 2022, would be eligible for inclusion in the PNM’s list of electors for internal elections 2022, after being duly processed by the PNM’s Membership Committee.
The initial list of electors will be published on October 15, 2022, followed by a verification period, before the final list is published on November 15, 2022.
I take this opportunity to advise party members that further clarifications with regard to the PNM’s internal electoral process can be obtained from the Election Supervisory Committee through the usual party channels.
With nomination day scheduled for the October 10, 2022, the PNM looks forward to a robust internal electoral period, and the conduct of its usual free and fair internal elections, managed by the members of the Electoral Supervisory Committee, according to the long-established rules contained in its constitution and regulations.
Anthony Roberts
chairman
Elections Supervisory Committee
People’s National Movement
