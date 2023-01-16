It’s just days to go before the January 20, 2023 convening of the Electoral College to elect a new President of the Republic. To date, the more I see and hear from the Government’s nominee of a defeated candidate, the more I am convinced that the choice of a non-partisan legal mind may be just what we need at this time.
I am also not satisfied with the silence coming from the proposed appointee since she is yet to present herself to the nation. It is almost as if the PNM has issued a decree that only the Prime Minister should speak to this issue, and not a damn dog bark.
Pathetic, since he has admitted to voting for Arthur NR Robinson when proposed by the UNC.
I do not accept her in-laws’ commendation as this is shamelessly biased. As I am here, Anthony Garcia slept away his tenure, fumbling at every opportunity, gladly depending of the statistical prowess and academic cover of the then Chief Education Officer, (now retired).
Don’t waste the people’s time, Messrs Anthony and Noel Garcia. The double edged Damocles sword, if anything, proves the friend and family culture of appointments in the PNM (who is your daddy?). Had he done so well, why is the Ministry of Education in such a terrible mess, with many schools being just empty shells?
According to the PNM, Ms Kangaloo is qualified by virtue of her parliamentary track record. When I looked at what her track record was, I could only see service to the PNM albeit at the lower levels of the Parliament. She was never even Leader of Government business, to say she was in leadership in some way.
So Camille Robinson-Regis beats her at this point. She cannot hold a candle to the late Robinson.
For the record, it was the late Robinson to whom the country sought rescue in 1986 when the then PNM led the country to destitution, “All ah we tief” shrieked Desmond Cartey), failing to effect structural adjustment when oil crashed.
Today, were it not for him taking the painful austerity measures, we would be another Haiti, even though we are on the road to Venezuela courtesy Colm Imbert, as to date, we haven’t even been able to diversify away from oil and gas.
Robinson almost paid with his life for the service to this nation of Trinidad and Tobago. When held hostage with a gun to his head, instead of surrender, he cried out “Attack with full force!” Had the weakling Winston Dookeran not been in charge, we would have been in a much better place, if the retired major general Ralph Brown been allowed to do his job.
Robinson is Tobagonian in every sinew of his body. He is DAC, then ONR. He is Mr THA. Tobago is man today because of Mr Robinson. Robinson was ordained Chief Olukun Igbaro of Nigeria, a celebrated (extended) son of Africa, he gave the nation land for the Divali Nagar, out of sheer magnanimity, recognising how the PNM had barbarised and ostracised Indian culture.
So, it remains, that the Government’s choice comes up short once again. Indeed, it appears that when also compared to others, it seems as though she is in descending order, starting with Ellis Clarke. She seems on par with her mediocre peers, talking nonsense about macaroni pie and bicycles.
She is even lesser accomplished than Faris Al-Rawi, as no search engine was able to cough up any record of her representation of anyone for anything. So Al-Rawi beats her, since he was named in as many losing affidavits infinitum.
I saw a letter calling on the Independent senators to stand at the vanguard of the soul of the nation. Please God, if there was anytime we needed a messenger, it’s now.
It is a conscience vote and I hope somewhere in the Electoral College that are people who love Trinidad and Tobago.