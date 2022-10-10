IN 2010, Dr Keith Rowley assumed political leadership of the PNM after its decisive loss in that year’s snap general election. The PNM emerged victorious in the subsequent 2015 and 2020 general elections.
Upon assuming leadership of the party, and with the help of others, Dr Rowley immediately went about the arduous and formidable task of rebuilding the party in order to once again make it an attractive political force to be reckoned with in a modernised Trinidad and Tobago political environment.
As a result, the party chose as its rebuilding theme “Resurgence to Renewal”. This appropriate rebuilding theme impacted on the wide-ranging reforms to the party’s constitution carried out under his visionary and dynamic leadership which introduced, among other changes, the one-man-one-vote system in the national executive internal party elections, the removal of the veto power of the political leader as head of the screening committee, and the discontinuance of the symbolic balisier tie as the party’s formal legislative wear in our nation’s Parliament.
Moreover, the PNM stands out among all political parties at home and abroad because of its unique operating philosophy enunciated by the late Dr Eric Eustace Williams in the 1956 People’s Charter. I quote, “Nor are we an ordinary party in the usually accepted narrow sense of the word. We are rather a rally. A convention of all and for all, a mobilisation of all the forces in the national community, cutting across race and religion, class and colour with emphasis on united action by all the people in a common cause.”
In addition, along with the meaningful changes made to the party’s constitution under Dr Rowley’s democratic leadership style, the PNM’s sustenance is also owed, to a large extent, to its unique party structure as enshrined in its constitution, and has remained intact over its 66 years in existence.
First and foremost, the structure promotes people’s participation and consensus building in every sense of the word. For example, the party group functions primarily for the development and implementation of programmes for ensuring the credibility, acceptability and dynamic presence of the PNM in the local community.
The Constituency Group is responsible for the formation and implementation of programmes to give life to party policies at the level of the regional community; for example, a collection of a number of local communities, in a given geographical area.
The General Council is responsible for the translation of strategies and policies into operational programmes—focus is on the national community and the annual convention, where general strategy and policy formulation are evaluated.
Furthermore, there are the Women’s and Youth leagues which function to work with special-interest groups, women and young people. All of these features have contributed to the stability and progress of the People’s National Movement in its 66 years.
Today, owing to the wide-ranging constitutional reforms carried out under Dr Rowley’s leadership in order to modernise the Movement, along with its unique party structure and operating philosophy, the PNM remains the only stable single-entity political organisation in T&T at the moment capable of providing good governance, as it remains committed to the process of building communities and fostering development, as well as securing democracy, human rights and civil liberties for all our citizens.