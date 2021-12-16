Mr Farley Augustine has taken a major step towards earning the status accorded him by Prof Ramesh Deosaran recently, by standing his ground on the calls by the Attorney General for Mr Watson Duke’s resignation from the Public Services Association.
The Tobago House of Assembly Act does not require Mr Duke to resign from his PSA position unless he is receiving remuneration from that source.
His position in the THA is, according to the Chief Secretary, purely titular at this time.
He shows that he possesses the courage and fortitude to withstand the attempts at bullying to which he has been subjected over the last few weeks.
Some people cannot take their losses and assume because of his youth, he would be a pushover.
More tellingly, the most vocal among the critics are unable to disguise where they are coming from, the people who are easily identifiable as supporters of the People’s National Movement.
The attempts by the Attorney General to conduct the nation’s business in the public is clearly intended to rally the PNM faithful to the call, which is destined to fail, just as they failed to hold on to Tobago.
After what happened two weeks ago, it is clear the party should be doing some introspection to determine where it failed and what could be done, if possible, to remedy the failure.
PNM, please give the population a break from the endless politicking.
Karan Mahabirsingh