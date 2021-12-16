Mr Farley Augustine has taken a major step towards earning the status accorded him by Prof Ramesh Deosaran recently, by standing his ground on the calls by the Attorney General for Mr Watson Duke’s resignation from the Public Services Association.

The Tobago House of Assembly Act does not require Mr Duke to resign from his PSA position unless he is receiving remuneration from that source.

His position in the THA is, according to the Chief Secretary, purely titular at this time.

He shows that he possesses the courage and fortitude to withstand the attempts at bullying to which he has been subjected over the last few weeks.

Some people cannot take their losses and assume because of his youth, he would be a pushover.

More tellingly, the most vocal among the critics are unable to disguise where they are coming from, the people who are easily identifiable as supporters of the People’s National Movement.

The attempts by the Attorney General to conduct the nation’s business in the public is clearly intended to rally the PNM faithful to the call, which is destined to fail, just as they failed to hold on to Tobago.

After what happened two weeks ago, it is clear the party should be doing some introspection to determine where it failed and what could be done, if possible, to remedy the failure.

PNM, please give the population a break from the endless politicking.

Karan Mahabirsingh

Caricom’s worthy hires

THE Caribbean Community’s (Caricom) appointment this week of the respected diplo­mats Wayne McCook and Donna Forde as its trade and foreign policy chiefs, respectively, signals, this newspaper hopes, the start of a new, assertive response to global issues by the community’s recently installed secretary-general, Dr Carla Barnett.

Old money hassle

Despite assurances from both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance that the old cotton banknotes in denominations of $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 are legal tender until December 31, thousands of people have been caught off guard by the abrupt rejection of them by some commercial banks and a plethora of businesses and Government bodies.

T&T facing a pandemic of the irresponsible

This is an open letter to all my fellow fully vaccinated friends, family, employees, employers and those who frequent safe zones.

Please remember that even though we are vaccinated, we are not immune from the Covid-19 virus.

Perched far from the reality of Tobago

I read with interest and some bemusement a letter under the hand of one Ferdie Ferreira in your newspaper this week, and completely understood why the People’s National Movement lost so badly in Tobago on December 6.

We need this leak fixed

We have made several reports regarding a leak outside our mother’s house since October.

Reports to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) through WhatsApp, the WASA North Regional Office at Kew Place Complex and the Member of Parliament Colm Imbert continue, without resolve.

Bigger problem is the shortage of trained nurses

LET us not start by mincing words. For every doctor you need, at minimum, ten fully trained nurses.

Having expended several billion dollars paying full fees for hundreds of doctors, we, as well as the young doctors, have to agree that they cannot take the Covid-19 jamming.