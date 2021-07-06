Pointless 3rd-place games

Do third place matches make any sense?

This consolation game—is it necessary at tournaments? Should this small final be abolished?

Sometimes they are entertaining.

Third placed matches are redundant. It is a fight between semfinal losers. The eliminated semifinalists are emotionally empty and want to return home ASAP. And yet they have to hold on a few days more for a rather pointless game.

Most teams field reserve line-ups for such games. Players are frustrated by the semifinal loss, and refuse to take part in a consolation game that has no bearing on anything.

In football, should both losing semi­finalists be awarded bronze medals? This third place game is pointless, null and void.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

China in the world today

China in the world today

AT the conference last week marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, President XI Jinping is said to have declared that “the days of China being bullied are over”.

During a discussion over Chinese-American relations two weeks ago, commentator Carla Mills told a television interviewer that “you have to say to China, you want to be part of the global community, then abide by the rules of the global community”.

Small business can lead the way

Small business can lead the way

The economic emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic requires a thorough statement from the Government about its economic recovery plan as it prepares to reopen the economy.

To date, there is no indication of the status of the proposals from the Government-appointed Roadmap for Recovery team. In any case, after 16 months of lockdown, the roadmap developed last year may already be outdated and in need of revision.

Safely getting jabs into arms

Sewa International TT (Sewa TT) pays tribute to our non-medical volunteers, and the medical volunteers of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association.

The Medical Association, together with the associations of nurses, dentists, veterinarians, optometrists and pharmacists have shown their dedication to our country.

Lack of reopening plan hurting small businesses

I saw a video on Sunday of Chaud Restaurant offering up its equipment, furniture, etc, for sale. A fair-minded, thinking individual would suggest this can only be due to the prolonged period of economic shutdown.

However, the individual steeped in critical thinking would offer another explanation. The inability of the Government to offer a re-opening plan could be the true cause. Hear me out.