Pointless 3rd-place games

Do third place matches make any sense?
This consolation game—is it necessary at tournaments? Should this small final be abolished?
Sometimes they are entertaining.
Third placed matches are redundant. It is a fight between semfinal losers. The eliminated semifinalists are emotionally empty and want to return home ASAP. And yet they have to hold on a few days more for a rather pointless game.
Most teams field reserve line-ups for such games. Players are frustrated by the semifinal loss, and refuse to take part in a consolation game that has no bearing on anything.
In football, should both losing semifinalists be awarded bronze medals? This third place game is pointless, null and void.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town