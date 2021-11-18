I am of the strong view in light of unjustified restrictions imposed by the Prime Minister, that he is preventing, by accident or design, the Hindus of this country from enjoying their way of life and practising their religion in peace, free from State interference.

There is no scientific data to justify the closure of beaches and rivers and restricting the length of time for services in temples to 90 minute.

Hindus are strong believers in nature. The seaside and the banks of rivers are prescribed in Hindu texts for the performing of certain religious rites especially for the souls of the deceased and other sacred ceremonies.

At these ceremonies alcohol and meat-eating are strictly forbidden and the people attending are limited to the priest, family members and close friends.

These are solemn occasions and worshippers return home in peace.

The public is never invited and there is no bacchanal.

Hindus believe that the waters of the ocean become spiritually energised during the month of November every year and every Hindu is required during this time to take a bath of purification in the sea. As a result of the restrictions we are unable to do so.

The marriage ceremony is very sacred in the life of a Hindu.

The ceremony itself on the wedding day lasts for two-three hours. Because of these unnecessary restrictions the Hindu priest cannot conduct a proper ceremony.

When our forefathers came to this country as indentured immigrants, they were guaranteed the right by the British government to carry on with their way of life and religion.

They were never restricted or prevented from doing so.

Under our country’s Constitution, this right is fundamental and no minor regulation should supersede or prevent the enjoyment of this basic right.

The Hindus of this country therefore feel threatened and uncomfortable by the conduct of the Prime Minister.

We are unable to carry on with our way of life.

I am therefore calling upon him to remove all these unnecessary restrictions which actually serve no purpose except to bolster his own power, or, he will stand accused of being anti-Hindu and unfit to hold high office in this multi­ ethnic and multi-religious country.

Ramesh Persad-Maharaj

President

Sri Dattatreya Yoga Centre

of Trinidad and Tobago

