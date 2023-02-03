Poisoning our food basket

The Express report “Safe or not? Concerns over use of pesticides on crops” puts a welcome spotlight on the overuse of insidious chemicals in the daily diet of Trinbagonians. It’s a problem that’s existed for many decades in Trinidad and Tobago at unknown human cost.
In 2005, in the course of investigating the existence of the “Dirty Dozen” persistent organic pollutants (POPS), including pesticides, in T&T for my magazine, Samaan, I was told by the Toxic Chemicals Control Board that they did not exist on the official register as permitted substances.
But, they conceded, that didn’t mean those deadly chemicals don’t exist in T&T. According to the UN, many of the pesticides in this group are no longer used for agricultural purposes, but a few continue to be used in developing countries.
These POPs, many of which are listed as probable carcinogens, have been found everywhere from icy Arctic wastes to warm human breast milk, travelling from one part of the world to another through the air as water vapour, falling as rain or snow, and through rivers and streams in a process called the “grasshopper effect”, leaping from one continent to another.
In the United States, it has been estimated that three out of every ten persons can expect to contract some form of cancer, and that 98 per cent of those cases can be directly attributed to the exposure to harmful chemical pollutants like pesticides.
Data from 2005 showed developing countries used 25 per cent of the world’s pesticides, but accounted for 99 per cent of related deaths.
This research led me to engage the help of Ernst Neering, a neighbour and resident Dutch specialist in eco-friendly pest management, who helps developing tropical countries all over the world rid themselves of pesticides in their food production.
What he told me about his tenure training farmers in Aranjuez was extremely disturbing.
Neering discovered no ants in the soil of a large field of vegetables. Not one. Rows of cabbages in another field that at night should have been festooned with spiders and their webs were anything but that—just a half-dozen lonely arachnids looking for a meal.
He was horrified. But he shouldn’t have been surprised as he’d photographed farmers there early in the morning wielding sprays guns like bazookas, drenching crops, tanks of chemicals strapped to their backs.
What chemicals are we ingesting through our food and water? You might as well ask: how long is a bed of carrots? Shelves of shiny, spotless cabbages in our supermarkets are the most visible signs of the insidious power of pesticides.
Whether the infamous 12, or any number of their dangerous cousins, you can be sure that when the ubiquitous ant goes AWOL in the food basket of Trinidad, something is not quite right.
Pesticides may be invisible footprints to us; in reality, they’re an avalanche of trampling beasts stampeding through the vegetable patch of nature.
According to a UN report, around 200,000 people currently die every year due to the toxic effects of pesticides on food products. This is causing consumers to shift their focus towards organic food products.
So here’s a thought: ask Ernst Neering to come back and dispense advice on producing an organic market for domestic consumption for those who would like to be sure what they are eating is healthy.
And, just as importantly, to create an export market—a small step in T&Ts essential diversification away from a reliance on fossil fuels. To use an appropriate analogy, to stop putting all your eggs in one basket.
When I was researching the Dirty Dozen in 2005, the global organic food and beverage market was expected to grow by US$100 billion. Today, that market stands at US$221 billion, with it forecasted to grow to US$564 billion by 2030.
Isn’t it beyond time that Trinidad and Tobago join the organic revolution?
Mark Meredith
New Zealand