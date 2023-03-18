IN the last week, there has been disturbing video footage of school violence from several schools around the country.
In a few of these instances, the parents went to make reports to the school authorities and were told to go to the police, furthermore, in more than one instance, the offending pupils waited for the parents outside of the school premises and assaulted the parents, with resulting injuries.
Yet, for some strange reason, no action can be taken against these pupils.
Is it that pupils can cause bodily harm against other members of society with free will?
Aren’t there laws for grievous assault and personal injury?
Something is not making sense here.
Parents who are injured and need medical and psychological help certainly would not appreciate a response asking for prayers to help defray medical costs.
J Deering
Maraval