The National Workers Union (NWU) is outraged at the treatment meted out to the Estate Police Association (EPA) by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in denying the EPA permission to hold a motorcade tomorrow, organised to highlight the exploitative practices prevalent in the security industry.
This high-handed action of the police, using the pandemic as an excuse, is not acceptable and should be strongly condemned by all right-thinking people as yet another example of how, and in whose interest, power is exercised in the society.
It is clear that power is not exercised in the interest of working people, more so, workers who are at the bottom of the scale, fighting to keep their families’ heads above water in this period where jobs are disappearing, hunger stalks the land and workers are being pressured to surrender the last few benefits they have fought and sacrificed for over the decades.
The action of the police confirms the NWU’s long-held position that the Summary Offences Act, a 100-year-old colonial law, must be repealed if we are to build a democratic independent country based on people’s participation in the affairs that affect them. It seems that the ruling elites want to ensure that we never get out of the plantation. The system, as the calypsonian Luta reminds us, “holds no hope for the poor”.
What are these issues the EPA has been battling with, that the powers that be do not want to be highlighted by the planned motorcade? The issues include, but are not limited to:
• Denial of conditions as legislated in the Minimum Wages Act as set out by the laws of Trinidad and Tobago. These include issues of wages, overtime, working hours, sick leave, vacation leave, which many workers report is a “thing of the past”.
• Non-receipt of payslips detailing wages and statutory deductions.
• NIS (National Insurance System) not being deducted.
• NIS being deducted and not remitted to the NIB (National Insurance Board).
• Arbitrary and unexplained deductions from wages.
• In some companies, security officers have to pay what is called a bond when they are hired, which is really one month’s pay held by the company and which is not repaid when they leave the company.
• In some companies, officers must pay for their uniforms, but must return them when they leave employment.
• Undergoing gross violation of all best practices concerning shift hours, with particular emphasis on sentry duty. Officers work extraordinarily long hours without relief, and are exposed to abnormal health, sanitary and personal and property safety issues.
• Failing to comply with these unsafe, unhealthy and slave-like orders quite often leads to unfair and unjust disciplinary actions by the employer.
• Covid has exacerbated the situation: there are problems with personal protective equipment (including at State enterprises), already long hours have increased to as much as 36- and 48-hour shifts; there are serious problems with transportation to and from work sites; workers with children are under strain.
• Being subjected to ridiculous fines for amazingly trivial offences. This is really a means of recouping labour costs by using these fines as a revenue-earning/cost-saving mechanism.
In addition, to quote a statement recently published by the EPA:
“These companies operate more as labour brokers than security company owners. The companies in the industry regularly engage in underbidding to win contracts. Major players have seemingly implemented the strategy of bringing the rates down where they are the only ones who will be able to sustain said and decimate the competition, a familiar strategy which has been successfully employed by other large organisations.”
The National Workers Union calls on the Police Service to cease its role as gatekeeper for the ruling elites. The role of the police should not be to disrupt and prevent citizens from exercising their right to assemble and expressing their opinion. Their role should be to protect citizens when they do exercise those rights.
The National Workers Union calls upon the police to rescind its decision to prohibit the motorcade. The National Workers Union further calls upon the members of Parliament to initiate the process of repealing the Summary Offences Act.