I would like to take this opportunity to offer a bit of advice to active police officers, especially those occupying senior positions. Don’t let your enthusiasm cause you to sacrifice your due diligence.
There may be situations where some of these officers are still “shell-shocked” and haven’t yet come to terms with their rapid promotion in the police service and may actually believe, whether justified or not, that certain superior officers were quite instrumental in their elevation and as such may feel indebted to the hierarchy of the police service and obliged to satisfy their beck and call.
This may arise when the junior officer is given the responsibility to perform a specific duty or to conduct a particular sensitive enquiry. Often in such cases superior officers may hint or even dictate to the junior officer what ought be the outcome of the matter. Normally there is nothing wrong with this approach, provided that the advice is based on experience and objective assessment of known facts at the time. But the junior officer’s discretion must not be compromised and he must be at liberty to come to a contrary conclusion if or when additional and contradicting information is unearthed.
I can recall two such occasions when I was assigned to investigate serious and potentially controversial matters and I decided to adopt a position though at odds with that which my superiors were indicating how the matters should be concluded.
The first occasion was in relation to a report of alleged rape claimed to have been committed in a prominent convent in Port of Spain. On the initial information my superior hinted to me that the suspect ought to be charged (something I would never shied away from). However, when I conducted thorough enquiries I was convinced that such was not justified and, in fact, I had all reasonable cause to believe that it was a case of an ex-lover’s jealousy because the physical evidence proved to be highly inconsistent with the allegation.
The other incident was when I was assigned the responsibility of enquiring whether a certain popular appliance store was authorised to store quantities of liquor as promotional products, failure of which would have resulted in the seizure of these large quantities of the product and criminal charges likely to be preferred against the proprietor. My enquiries revealed that the proprietor was led to believe over the many years that he was entitled or permitted to have the sales promotion. There was no doubt that prosecuting him would have captured the news headlines to the satisfaction of many superior officers but to me it would have been a bit draconian and uncompassionate in light of the information I obtained.
I considered all the relevant case laws, and the public mischief or lack of it, that was perpetuated. At the end of it all, no charges were laid, there were no headlines and the controversial practice was discontinued with no injustice to any member of the public.
So, officers, please be mindful not to get caught up in the euphoria of wanting to make headline news, impressing superiors and promoting the image of your department and/or the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Take the time to conduct comprehensive and impartial investigation or enquiries, gather all available evidence, including that favouring the suspect. Get competent and prudent advice and pray that God will guide you to act righteously, fairly and appropriately.