Have we, John Public, ever tried to truly grasp the mindset of an on-duty police officer? But wait, realistically, is there such a thing as an off-duty police officer?
Aren’t police officers on duty 24/7 from the very day they officially became police officers? And if they don’t actually leave the country while on approved vacation, are those officers really on “vacation”?
Today, when young people decide to join the Police Service, they not only make a decision to confront armed criminals, but they expose themselves to bribery in both blue- and white-collar criminal cases. Unlike most State workers, police officers instinctively become figures of public criticism for certain actions they may take (many times out of life-preserving necessity) in the performance of their duties.
With today’s ever-increasing white and blue crimes, police officers are placed under escalating physical and mental pressure not just by the criminals, but by a legal system they (the police) have great difficulty overcoming, even after presenting all the conceivable evidence against those charged.
For those who are capable of making an impartial comparison of a police officer’s duty to possibly every other duty existing on the planet, it would come to our realisation that each day, a police officer’s duty begins the moment he/she wakes up.
While they are having breakfast with loved ones, they are on duty. While driving/travelling to work, they are on duty. When they take loved ones to visit friends and relatives, or go to the beaches or rivers, they are on duty.
When they go to their places of worship, they are on duty. When they kiss their loved ones goodnight and retire to bed, they still are on duty. Why? Because a police officer’s duty, 24/7, is to be on the lookout for illegal acts committed by any other human being, even his family and fellow officers, and take the appropriate action.
When a police recruit undergoes training, he cannot choose between baton or firearm preparation, he has to go through the entire process. And with frequency of today’s criminal activities and the sophisticated illegal arms out there, one can only imagine the contemporary training recruits today need.
Now, out on the streets and armed mentally and physically, he will do (according to his training) what he thinks is required to prevent, or stop further escalation of, what he surmises as an illegal act.
Like in every sector of human existence, there will be elements of imperfection that need to be rooted out. But this is no reason to brand everyone in that sector as defective.
Police officers are our fellow human beings who have been hired to protect and serve us. But when we ourselves engage in illegal activities, it just makes their job more awkward and hard-hearted.
We are facing a daunting crime situation and the police need our cooperation. And cooperation means not just giving info about others, but keeping ourselves out of illegal activities—small and unimportant as they may seem.
To all police officers: may God gave you the strength, wisdom and protection you need in your unique duty.