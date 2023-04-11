Police playing semantics with statistics

I recently read an article that reported on the news briefing presented by ACP Winston Maharaj of the Police Service, who spoke on the anticipated reduction in crime.
Before I go further, I want to extend congratulations to ACP Maharaj on his promotion in the Police Service. I know him personally as a man of integrity, and would like to let him know that his colleagues of his alma mater, Hillview College class of ’83, are extremely proud of him. Similarly, to Snr Supt Clint Arthur—your colleagues of the batch of 1988 are equally proud of your elevation and success.
That said, now on this apparent assurance that the Police Service is on track to reduce crime, in fulfilment of the promise made by Commissioner Christopher—not wanting to “rain” on the parade, but I would like to sound a little warning of caution not to take too wholeheartedly any records or data presented on reduced crime in this country in general, and more specifically over the next few weeks.
To suggest any such reduction is solely the result of intensified police action and strategies and nothing more would be a bit misleading and somewhat disingenuous (sorry to say), as there are always other variable factors coming into play for any such apparent reduction, and any spokesperson on behalf of the TTPS should be forthright in letting the listening public know of the other variables that would also likely affect the final data being presented. I will refer to a couple to illustrate.
The first variable was referred to by Emeritus Professor Ramesh Deosaran in the audit report of the Police Service, which refers to the delay in entering reported crimes and other incidents on the police computer system.
I am aware—as would any and every police officer actually on the field dealing with crime knows—that when a crime or other incident is reported, it first has to be recorded on forms called R-forms. These forms then have to be double-checked and classified by supervisors. They are then entered into relevant registers, and later submitted to the data-entry clerks to update the records on the police intranet system, from which police statistics are deduced.
This process can usually take a couple of days—if it is completed flawlessly. However, it is very rarely done in a timely manner. In fact, it is more the norm than the exception that the majority of these R-forms are entered days or even weeks late. This is even more so in crime-prone districts, where the number of R-forms to be entered could be quite numerous and overwhelming for the supervisors to classify and the data-entry clerks to enter into the system—with the result that the data presented are almost always understated and quite misleading.
Frankly, I could never understand how and why the TTPS continually boasts of a reduction in murders, even when it is by insignificant (single-digit) numbers, yet would not take into consideration the more than significant number of victims (in double digits) nursing life-threatening injuries in the hospitals, as to suggest that it is successful policing even where there are more victims than the reduction that can eventually carry the death toll beyond the touted figure if they succumb to their injuries.
Therefore, to provide data on the reduction in murders without also stating how many victims are also nursing life-threatening injuries is nothing more than playing semantics with statistics, and any claim of success is highly premature.
What is actually being celebrated is the lack of marksmanship of the assailant shooters who fail to accurately and effectively hit their targets. Data on murders should always be coined with that of shootings and wounding, which would better reflect any changing trends in relation to violent crimes.
Another determining factor is the seasonal pattern of crime. Yes, crime too has its seasons. I first noticed this in 1993 while working at the then-Modus Operandi and Records Bureau (the precursor to the present CAPA), where we were responsible for gathering the data on crime and presenting it in a comprehensive manner to senior officers. It is when I experimented with the use of pie charts and bar graphs that I first noticed a pattern of crime over the period of years being considered.
What I noticed was that during the holiday or vacation periods—namely, Easter, July/August and Christmas holidays—there was a consistent and repeated reduction in crime that occurred without any significant increased anti-crime activity by the police.
Although it was not my responsibility then to ascertain the causes of this reduction, I suspected it could have been due to increased social activities in the different communities across the country during those vacation periods.
This suspicion was confirmed when I later studied criminology and understood increased social activities would have the tendency of capturing the attention of the delinquent youths who would otherwise be idle when most of their peers were in school. This would also explain why a significant amount of deviant behaviour and criminal activities are found to be committed by school dropouts—“the devil finds work for idle hands”.
Now that CAPA has qualified civilian statisticians employed at that office, it will be interesting to get a media presentation from these professionals on any pattern of crime over the last few years and plausible explanation for same, rather than these piecemeal statistical data that would be of absolutely no significance if not taken into context.
So although I would think that ACP Maharaj—or any other officer, for that matter—with all their good intentions and acting as instructed, when presenting such data should be slow to profess that it indicates a real reduction in crime, and have even more restraint to celebrate and pat themselves on the back for a job well done.
As it is said, “there are truths, half-truths and statistics”. Statistical data will always have to be digested with a pinch of salt and some fresh seasoning, if you may, for it to have any taste. Any attempt to convince the population otherwise is not an insult, but an assault on its intelligence.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer