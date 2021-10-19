I can only imagine being a diehard supporter and witnessing this political calamity occurring right before your eyes. Do you turn a blind eye, or do you face the veracity?
Our country appears to be one paralysed by truth, and fearful of breaking our political loyalty! A blind man can see what is occurring, but our determination to uphold the “we time” pledge contributes to the inevitable destruction of our country by a few.
The hopscotch games that occur, the continuous plethora of untruths, and the blatant disrespect of the citizens have certainly not been enough for us to even dare question their accountability.
No, I believe we must reach the end of this dark abyss for us as a country to admit failure.
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros