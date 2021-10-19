I can only imagine being a diehard supporter and witnessing this political calamity occurring right before your eyes. Do you turn a blind eye, or do you face the veracity?

Our country appears to be one paralysed by truth, and fearful of breaking our political loyalty! A blind man can see what is occurring, but our determination to uphold the “we time” pledge contributes to the inevitable destruction of our country by a few.

The hopscotch games that occur, the continuous plethora of untruths, and the blatant disrespect of the citizens have certainly not been enough for us to even dare question their accountability.

No, I believe we must reach the end of this dark abyss for us as a country to admit failure.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

Sowing confusion

The release of an anonymous voice note reporting mayhem in Port of Spain on Sunday, followed by Monday’s explosion of a device crudely built with firecrackers, suggests a calculated attempt to destabilise the population at a time when there is no Commissioner on Police in office.

TTUTA, seek members’ interests

This is a letter to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA).

Madam President, you and your colleagues at TTUTA have failed your members—the teachers. You seem to be more concerned with the image of your office and the brand that is TTUTA, instead of the well-being of your teachers.

Education for all: we each have a part to play

“The future of our nation is in our children’s school bags.”

—Dr Eric Williams

What does it say for the future of our nation that our children’s school bags have been empty for the past 19 months? We all know education is arguably the primary indicator for social, economic and national development in any country.

Brutality and police SOP

TWO news items carried on different pages in the last edition of the Sunday Express combined to topple an intention to dedicate today’s agenda to the abolitionist cause.

The future of agriculture

It seems that the Ministry of Agriculture and, by extension, the Government of the day, has finally come to realise that farming, to a great extent, is the one sector to save us from a growing food import bill and, indeed, starvation.