The politics of Trinidad and Tobago is so afflicted by pettiness and puerile gimmicks that almost instantaneously a nobody and a non-entity can be elevated to a national icon.
Almost overnight, a nonsensical attendance by a UNC councillor is being viewed as a failure of leadership, as a great service to citizens, as a gigantic gesture of nationalism, when no one notices that the prime minister himself did not show.
If you look at the media, you would think that Samuel Sankar was the new Charrandas Persaud, the Guyanese politician who brought down the Granger government in Guyana.
Of course the PNM politicians and Terry Rondon would be happy to congratulate him, as he is man enough for disobeying Kamla Persad-Bissesar. Strange how the PNM politically vilified Vincent Lasse, Rupert Griffith and Hector McClean when they said they were doing their national duty to serve the people under UNC banners.
So, it should have been a no-brainer that no self-respecting Opposition councillor would attend any consultation with the Government, since this would be a fruitless exercise, unless refreshments were being served and they got the chance to ride Corporation vehicles to the venue.
So at best, it was a State picnic, since there is nothing on the agenda of this meeting that was not raised at the level of council and nothing was changed.
Make no mistake, no attendance, no lofty speech, no impassioned presentation would alter the systematic slow-poisoning of Opposition boroughs.
The Chaguanas borough can tell you they still don’t have the fabled traffic plan to alleviate traffic, that for every moon-sized crater in the road the Minister of Works says it’s a big truck that did that, it’s WASA or the most reliable cop-out that is the borough’s responsibility, the market is in shambles (just like markets through out the nation and in Tobago), and the remaining roads are up to mark (according to him).
It’s the same or worse for Couva/Tabaquite/Princes Town/Mayaro.
It will not change the negligence of the disappearing roads in Princes Town, in Flanagin, it will not help the wanton joblessness, it will not buy diesel for trucks and tractors and will not feed hungry children, it will not help the homeowners whose properties were demolished by quarrying—no help whatsoever.
So, just to put the issue to rest: I congratulate dear brother Sankar for political courage but it may have been a bit misplaced, since I haven’t seen him joining Michelle Benjamin or Cedros Councillor Seepersad; but absence and political radio-silence and non-performance are okay.
Let us move on.
Linda Capildeo
St James
