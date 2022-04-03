Political haters targeting Rowley

Let me state upfront that I am not a psychiatrist. However, I am lucky to have had training and experience of how men and women respond to excessive pressure. I have been accused of being a People’s National Movement troll, but say what. Let us examine why the Prime Minister reacts aggressively to barely veiled deliberate insults flung at him. The attackers/political haters are fully aware that the PM can be described as thin-skinned. They know how to elicit a negative angry response from him. Just add a little zing to your question.

Former PM Patrick Manning described Dr Rowley a raging bull. The Prime Minister, in my personal, unsolicited view, will always suffer because of this particular piece of picong. And what about being described as a rottweiler? Again, it is my view that in order to be a Prime Minister of T&T, whether male or female, sometimes you just have to be aggressive or be made out to be an unresisting walkover.

T&T is a small Third World democracy that is uniquely different. We say and do things that other people in other countries will think rude, bad, mad and politically hysterical. With the PM it is a case of ‘all yuh look how he getting on bad. Prime Ministers should set an example for calm restraint’.

I saw on the Internet version of his article Prof Selwyn Cudjoe’s remark that Dr Rowley favours the East Indian ministers in the PNM. So what? They are hard workers, gifted in their fields of endeavour and worth their weight in political gold. Another typical extraneous remark from the goodly professor?

But I am straying from the point. Yes Dr Rowley is low-hanging fruit because of his thin-skinned, angry response to deliberate insults. Some view it as his Achilles heel. How really tame was Achilles?

There is a mother of all general elections due in 2025. Letter writers Ferdie Ferreira and Rishi Lakhan have demonstrated how well this Rowley-led administration has performed in the past seven years. Some persons find the truth offensive, but say what?

Beauty, especially political beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholders. All Keith Christopher Rowley has to do is stop allowing jealous people to set him off. And, as we say in local parlance ‘They know how easy it is to vex yuh.’

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

