Since when has being a person of importance prevented anyone from being ill or dying?
In this tiny country named Trinidad and Tobago, and given the toxicity of local politics, careless words work against political image.
The collective United National Congress has seemingly moved closer to another failure at the polls in 2025 by unnecessary negative posturing regarding the People’s National Movement’s management of the pandemic.
But some references being made paint the UNC as spiteful, ignorant and uncaring of political image.
Every single vote counts. Why turn off the electorate by inferring the direct opposite of how the First World views the PNM management of the pandemic?
Please tell T&T exactly what could have been done by the UNC that would have allowed our borders to remain open. What could have been done to keep all bars and restaurants working at full capacity?
Would they have kept all schools fully functioning? And, most importantly, could the UNC have prevented the First World countries from securing millions of the vaccines for their own use, to the detriment of the lives of billions of poor and needy Third World countries?
We always have a fair number of political fence-sitters waiting to decide for whom they will vote in a general election.
In love, war and politics, especially politics, image will always be everything. The UNC needs to ensure being on the same page before negative remarks become viral.
The PNM/UNC hold on a general election without interference from a third political entity could change dramatically in 2025.
Our small third parties are working hard and getting stronger. They are transforming themselves to no longer being viewed as just political window dressing.
Political image is everything.