The National Joint Action Committee is of the view that the current debacle surrounding the selection of a commissioner of police is a clear manifestation of the extent to which some of the most fundamental institutions within our society are being compromised. The issue goes beyond that of the Acting Commissioner of Police, the Police Service Commission, the President, or any of the personalities involved.
What we have been witnessing over the past few weeks is clearly the result of continuous political interference over the years, in some of the most critical institutions that are supposedly independent and ought to represent the foundation of our democratic principles.
It is an effort by the political directorate to gain political control of these bodies through covert and overt means. This unfortunate emasculation of these institutions threaten the constitutional rights of citizens, as democratic principles are sacrificed at the altar of political control and expediency.
NJAC sees a parallel of philosophy and intent between the issues that are embroiled in the current impasse of selecting a police commissioner and certain actions by the Government within the Parliament.
In recent years, we have noticed a trend by the present Government to use its numerical advantage within the Parliament to circumvent the need for a special majority, by removing the relevant clause(s), in order to pass certain laws which may affect the constitutional rights of citizens.
This goes against both the spirit and intent of the Constitution to protect the rights of citizens, by maintaining a system of checks and balances within the legislature.
Further, over the years, we have seen several manoeuvres by the executive to gain greater influence and control over the presidency, the Central Bank and the media. This development is very worrisome and brings into question the role and function of the Attorney General.
According to our Westminster system of government, the AG is the chief legal adviser to the Government as well as the legal representative of the public or the State. The AG therefore, should be the guardian of the constitutional rights of the people.
This has not been the case in T&T. Instead the AG, in most instances has sought to place the political advancement of the party above the interest and welfare of the people. This can only result in the betrayal of the people’s trust and underscores the urgent need for constitutional reform.