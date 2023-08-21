As we slowly awaken from the nightfall of local elections, I can’t help but look at the carnage. Posters on the walls, light poles and almost every space in view of the public. I myself have never seen a poster littered across a light pole and thought “Look at that poster, this person has won my confidence and instilled in me a sense of trust, I’ll vote for this person”, on the contrary, I do see the posters and do wonder at the total lack of respect for private and public property.
These persons fighting for our vote show their caring by creating havoc on the streets with their motorcades, blasting music from their trucks, littering our walls with their posters. Has anyone ever stopped to think if this was indeed effective?
After one week, the posters are still on the walls. I can hear the arrogant replies from party officials, “I eh stick nothing dey, you see me stick anything dey?” For the life of me, I can’t seem to understand why people would print posters with their own money and litter the country for fun then.
Music trucks and defacing spaces will not win an election regardless of how naive your supporters may be, no one will vote because you have a catchy song, or they get a jersey. People need to believe in something, be that something.
Demonstrate your leadership by the campaign you hold. Let your character shine through every aspect of your campaign.