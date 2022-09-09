Political love at great expense

Trinbagonians who viewed the drastic 14-to-1 victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) over the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections as the best thing since sliced bread, please take note. Is it that the only difference is that sliced bread is easier to toast?
Or let us put it another way. If you make political promises of money that you cannot dream to put your hands on, what happens? All is fair in love, war and in politics. In politics, money can buy political love.
Is the PDP unravelling because the founder and leader, Watson Solomon Duke, no longer has vast private funds to share with admirers?
I am going to keep out of the THA fine print. Allow Watson Duke and his chosen for the post of Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine, to fight it out. Keep out of the children’s fight to win at playing political marbles over in Tobago.
Budget day is scheduled for September 26. Everybody looking for handouts in T&T. The regional corporations, the man in the street, the trade unions. And Tobago people are asking/hoping for six per cent of the public purse. Do not laugh—please.
Any windfall earned from the war in the Ukraine cannot/should not be allowed to be turned into a free-for-all. Say what you will about the PNM. Reinventing yourself every five years comes with vast political experience stretching back to 1956. The PNM brought Independence and made us also a thriving little republic.
Plenty for political parties to fight over.
At this point in time, apart from crime, T&T, as a country, is looking politically beautiful on the world stage. Admit it. You do not have to like it, but several good economic negotiations are taking place at present out there in foreign.
Wanting a change in T&T government just because you feel you should have it cannot easily happen. You can only purchase political love at great individual mental and financial expense. Read my lips here.
Backed into a corner, T&T people are not stupid. The only thing cheap in T&T is talk.
Can the PDP ever govern Trinidad’s 1.4 million people if they cannot rule their 60,000 little selves without cat-fighting?
Over there in Tobago, the political toast is starting to burn.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin