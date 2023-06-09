The shocking migration of UNC (United National Congress) frontliners and their spontaneous absorption into the PNM (People’s National Movement) ranks may be more deep-rooted than meets the eye; a trend that is naturally endeared by many. The UNC’s shrugging it off as no big thing is the expected, typical knee-jerk reaction.
Viewed dispassionately, the development should be of deep concern, not only to the UNC but to the nation as a whole. It does not augur well for stable parliamentary democracy in Trinidad and Tobago.
After 67 years and over 100 attempts (1.5 for each year of the PNM’s existence), a loyal, stable and dependable alternative political party to the PNM continues to evade T&T. And that is after having exhausted numerous configurations: independently, change of names and logos, leadership change, split-ups, coalitions, accommodations, partnerships, etc.
So much Opposition energy is exerted on intrigue, conspiracies, propaganda, hate, malice, bitterness, character assassination and lies, no time seems left for attention to be paid to their own progress and development: an abysmal lack of elementary political foresight.
Take, for example, their short-sightedness—deluding themselves in what is being hailed as a Privy Council victory. The only outcome has been the stymieing of local government progress; stifling city, borough and municipal corporations of higher levels of power and authority, and assumption of their rightful place on a decentralised and autonomous platform of community empowerment and enrichment—here, at last, governance by the burgesses for the burgesses. Moreover, they embarrass themselves, placing their own councillors and aldermen on the breadline.
There is a culture of anti-PNM parliamentary Opposition politics which defies wisdom, logic and understanding. The quicker they come to their senses, respect their oath of office and realise that their model of Opposition politics is working neither for themselves nor the electorate, the better off this nation will be.
The UNC must take steps to engage in serious introspection and begin to pull up their socks. Traditionally, far off the mark, through wade or not, they succeed only in knocking at the door. The others are mere distractions, unfortunately, mainly of nuisance value, serving only to compromise the EBC’s (Elections and Boundaries Commission) productivity and test the electorate’s tolerance; better off dissolving and dispersing in search of fertile soil.
What confidence can there be in a political party which exists for all the wrong reasons, oppose for opposing sake, lacks philosophical underpinning, a genuine administrative structure, projects no plans for the future and, after 35 years, cannot lay claim to its own permanent headquarters, tossed from pillar to post, always searching for a home, while the PNM waves a brand-new, multimillion-dollar, modern edifice in their faces.
They oppose legislation to reinforce the police in the battle against crime, then condemn the same police for the spiralling levels of criminality; reject a technologically advanced Revenue Authority, but lambaste the Government for ineffective revenue collection; stall initiatives at giving Tobago its autonomy, and rebuke the Government for stymieing Tobago’s progress; enact bail legislation when in office, and reject the identical legislation when in Opposition; ban corporal punishment in schools, replace it with nothing, and question why juvenile delinquency is so widespread; host the CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice) headquarters in T&T, and object to it replacing the Privy Council; and repeatedly humiliate themselves when questions to the Prime Minister backfire because of their obvious immature political savvy.
Can you picture Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as PM, facing questions from a PNM opposition, the same Kamla incurably petrified at presiding at her own party’s news conferences? Above all, they name themselves national, but have never fielded a full slate of general election candidates nor offered any in the THA election. Wallowing in obstruction, deprivation and diminution, they initiate nothing of significance, neither on their own behalf nor of game-changing benefit to the electorate.
Proud of their wide variety of courthouse clothes, they take legal action against the Government for any conceivable motive, regardless of cost or inconvenience to taxpayers.
But this is nothing new. The practice was introduced immediately following the general election loss to the newborn PNM way back in 1956, commencing with litigating the grant of car loans to newly appointed ministers, a facility now wantonly abused to purchase additional vehicles not only for themselves but for use by close friends and associates.
Non-entities are generally enticed to front the litigation, clearly intent on wasting precious ministerial productive time and reversing the wheels of progress that are likely to make the Government look good, the electorate be damned.
This is notwithstanding their record for the highest number of party officials and financiers, perhaps beyond the region, upon whom corruption charges have been laid locally and abroad.
It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. A stable political alternative sustains a thriving democracy. Will the UNC ever make the cut?
Roy Mitchell