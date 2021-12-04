Does the Prime Minister really care about the welfare of our citizens? I have been put into serious doubt by Prime Minster Rowley as to whether political ambitions trump any real concern for the welfare of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. If my assumption is correct, then it clearly and unequivocally demonstrates that PM Rowley is more concerned with securing political power, and, in my opinion, speaks to his character as the leader of our nation.
My assumption is, in my respectful but considered view, made on solid foundation. I refer to the Covid-19 virus that is ravaging our nation. Apparently, the Prime Minster recognised that a state of emergency (SoE)—a draconian measure by any standard—was, in his opinion, an imperative measure to stem the spread of this deadly virus.
Accordingly, on May 15, the President of the Republic proclaimed an SoE pursuant to s8(1) of the Constitution. According to s8(2) of the Constitution, an SoE may be proclaimed by the President for a number of reasons: hurricane, flood fire, earthquake, civil calamity, war or an outbreak of pestilence or infectious disease. Section 9(2) provides that the proclamation remains in force for 15 days unless revoked or extended, as it was in this case, effectively by a simple majority vote for an aggregate of no more than six months. As such, based on the extension by the Government, pursuant to its powers under s10(1) of the Constitution, the SoE should have ended on November 29.
The critical point to note is the purpose for which the SoE was proclaimed on May 15 by the President, and extended by the Government. It was for one reason and one reason only—to address the outbreak of pestilence or infectious disease in the form of the Covid-19 virus. It is to be noted that as of May 15, 2021, and in the subsequent months of June, July, August, September and October, the average daily death toll was certainly not near the 20s.
So, what would motivate the Prime Minister—in the deadliest month of the Covid-19 virus, with November 2021 recording 462 deaths, and with an unprecedented number of daily deaths of 31 and 29, and with Dr Avery Hinds, the epidemiologist, warning of an upsurge—to choose to bring the SoE to an unscheduled end? Why would a prime minister voluntarily end the SoE on November 17, the express purpose of which was to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus, moreso, when the end of the SoE would have been November 29?
It just made no sense in the face of the science and the unprecedented number of deaths in November. But apparently it suddenly occurred to the Prime Minister in the final few weeks that the SoE was not such an effective weapon after all in the fight against Covid 19 when, seemingly, in the Prime Minister’s considered view, he appeared to hold a different opinion since mid-May?
Perhaps the PM was only too well aware of the lack of merit and plain common sense in his decision to revoke the SoE with just about two weeks left. This was quite notable in his brief speech to the nation revoking the SoE, in which he quoted extensively the legislative provisions on which the SoE was premised, but at no time did he mention the reason for the SoE nor, most significantly, provide any reason for bringing it to “an unscheduled” end, except to state rather curiously that it was necessary and expedient.
It seems that the only logical explanation for this apparent irrational act is the THA election due tomorrow, which an SoE scheduled to end November 29 would have hampered. It certainly would not have been helpful to any the electioneering efforts in our sister isle.
Unless there is some other explanation for the premature revocation of the SoE, which escapes me, this decision by the Prime Minister clearly demonstrates a blatant and egregious example of a leadership in which political ambition was more important than commitment to the welfare of the citizens of our beloved nation, whose oath he has sworn to protect and serve. The voluntary early revocation of the SoE in the deadliest recorded month of this pandemic provides no clearer example.
—The writer is a former
government minister