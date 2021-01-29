In local government elections, the drawing of lots or straws is a common practice to break a tied election.
But that does not apply to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) which is governed by the THA Act.
Those looking to the 18-18 parliamentary elections of December 2001 for a model of “what is next” will also be disappointed.
This does not appear to be an option for the current THA administration, as the Act stipulates that secretaries are to be appointed by the President on advice of the chief secretary.
The Assembly has been dissolved and only a member of the Assembly may exercise the duties of a secretary or be elected chief secretary, in my reading of the Act.
The road to the appointment of a chief secretary does not run through President’s House, but from the Assembly which comprises 17 members.
Within three days of the election or when the President deems practicable (Section 6), she has to swear in the 12 assemblymen.
The majority of those assemblymen then elect a presiding officer, whom the president also swears in, following which the chief secretary and deputy chief secretary is elected from among the assemblymen.
The minority leader is then elected from among assemblymen who don’t support the chief secretary.
The chief secretary and minority leader then advise the president on the appointment of four councillors, three and one respectively. The four councillors, the 12 elected assemblymen and the presiding officer comprise the Tobago House of Assembly.
The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) could consider a coalition arrangement where they both support one candidate for the position of chief secretary and then agree on the distribution of the seven positions of secretary for a period of up seven months, to allow the EBC to prepare for a return to the polls.
Seven months, because a new budget would be needed to fund THA operations from October 2021.
Ideally, a long-term coalition is the better recommendation. However, given the scatter-shot accusations of corruption and reliance on racial bogeys during the campaign, neither side appears to have the political maturity or capacity for a long-term coalition arrangement.
The coalition may mean both PDP and PNM agreeing on the nomination of four independent councillors.
These four would be free to vote according to their conscience in the Assembly and be technocrats appointed to lead portfolios that are strategically important to the development of Tobago.
Key portfolios in the Tobago context would be Finance, Transportation/Tourism, Works/Infrastructure/Housing, Food Production/Fishing and Education.
The parties must also agree on streamlining the seven positions of secretaries and the departments of governance or portfolios.
These portfolios administer and organise the 33 areas of governance for which the THA has responsibility. The names of the divisions and how they are comprised are subject to change and gerrymandering by each new administration.
Some people have argued that the solution is to amend the THA Act so that the number of assemblymen would be an uneven number, 13 or nine. While this is a simple and effective solution, it robs Tobago of an opportunity to have governance not driven by party politics, but by coalition, negotiation and the best interests of the island.
The Tobago electorate has a long history of leading the country in rejecting administrations that perform like a Les Coteaux speech band on the platform but deliver poor governance, no accountability and wastage when in office.
The Assembly’s first election was in 1982.
From 1984 to 2001 the PNM held only one seat in the THA, which was dominated by the DAC, then the NAR. Fed up of the shenanigans of the Hochoy Charles-led THA, Tobago voted eight seats to four for the PNM in 2001.
By 2009, there were concerns with the PNM led by Orville London and the Tobago electorate elected four Tobago Organisation of the People assemblymen after giving the PNM 11 seats at the 2005 elections.
Now the Tobago electorate has decided again that such concentration of power in the PNM’s hands is unwise.
The politically expedient course would be to note the low voter turnout and pursue a return to the polls to break the deadlock.
The electorate was not engaged and another chance should not be easily given. And, of course Tracy Davidson-Celestine should offer her resignation. The party went into the election with ten seats and lost four under her watch. There has to be a political reckoning!
In her favour is her youth and the absence of a serious contender. Dr Denise Tsoi-a-fatt-Angus is out of the party, while Joel Jack and Ancil Dennis, though competent men, can be easily fended off.
However, the fumbled attempt to link the PDP to the United National Congress and the absence of a cogent accounting of the zipline project are campaign failures for which she is responsible.