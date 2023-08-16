The present politics in Trinidad and Tobago needs reformation.
None of the parties are bringing anything new to the electorate. The two main parties continue to hold on to their bases, and those supporters are not pushing them for more.
The parties’ strongholds seem to enjoy the picong and bacchanal, and the political leaders continue to feed them at the expense of the rest of society desirous of meaningful change.
The new political parties that have emerged are following suit, especially those that will align themselves with the older ones. Some parties bring youths on board, but are they given a voice or just window-dressing?
Young people today are direct and to the point. If something is not working, they will seek to change it; if something is missing, they will also seek to create what is missing. However, the youth voice did not come through in listening to the political speeches.
We have heard the call for constitutional and local government reform as a country. However, political reform must first transpire meaningfully for any of those to be realised.