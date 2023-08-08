Political victims or silent good people?

In Trinidad and Tobago, there are architects, engineers, pilots, bankers, construction managers, mechanics and technicians. There are doctors, lawyers, teachers, soldiers, and policemen and women, fishermen and agricultural workers. These are among the many who keep us ticking. They build and create, they feed and maintain, they keep us healthy and entertained.
Yet these many people, with all their talents, education and skills, on election day elect people who never built anything, who never ran a shop, who have no idea how to do many of the things necessary to preserve life, to run their life.
We ask the politicians, whose skill set is to talk, connive and deceive, to build our roads, to secure our communities, to provide us with a reliable water supply, to manage our limited finances and to run our country. Then we all look at each other bemused at their failure.
Edmund Burke, in 1770, indicated, “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” It is election time again and the politicians are combining. They stood silent when our streets were disturbed with bodies in puddles of blood. Never conspired to find solutions to deal with the pain, the feeling of insecurity or the legal constraints that fail the innocent.
Yet, in an election period, their message is to light them up, as they emulate the criminal language, to say: “Load up the ’matic, pull it back, and knock it on them.” And the good stay silent, refusing to say that we are better than that. Refusing to say that the levels of increased criminal activity in our communities are because of the failures of Government and the political parties who are now asking for our blind support once again.
How long will the people of Trinidad and Tobago continue to make excuses for the failures and insults of politicians? One politician was heard saying that he raised fuel prices and the people did not protest and, therefore, he may do so again. And the people stayed silent. Another simply went home after losing two general elections, leaving her supporters without a comforting word.
The excuses that this population makes for levels of incivility and downright insults from politicians, simply because of their deep hatred for another party or simply because they are blinded by race, is scary.
The election of August 14 would indicate whether we are simply victims of political manipulation or a people who have had enough. This is an appropriate time to indicate, in no uncertain manner, that we are very unhappy with cheap politics. Now is a time to demonstrate our discontent by not voting in this election. We are toting, we are not voting.
We can then all hope for better representation in the general election of 2025.
Steve Alvarez