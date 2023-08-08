Political victims or silent good people?

In Trinidad and Tobago, there are architects, engineers, pilots, bankers, construction managers, mechanics and technicians. There are doctors, lawyers, teachers, soldiers, and policemen and women, fishermen and agricultural workers. These are among the many who keep us ticking. They build and create, they feed and maintain, they keep us healthy and entertained.

Yet these many people, with all their talents, education and skills, on election day elect people who never built anything, who never ran a shop, who have no idea how to do many of the things necessary to preserve life, to run their life.

We ask the politicians, whose skill set is to talk, connive and deceive, to build our roads, to secure our communities, to provide us with a reliable water supply, to manage our limited finances and to run our country. Then we all look at each other bemused at their failure.

Edmund Burke, in 1770, indicated, “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” It is election time again and the politicians are combining. They stood silent when our streets were disturbed with bodies in puddles of blood. Never conspired to find solutions to deal with the pain, the feeling of insecurity or the legal constraints that fail the innocent.

Yet, in an election period, their message is to light them up, as they emulate the criminal language, to say: “Load up the ’matic, pull it back, and knock it on them.” And the good stay silent, refusing to say that we are better than that. Refusing to say that the levels of increased criminal activity in our communities are because of the failures of Government and the political parties who are now asking for our blind support once again.

How long will the people of Trinidad and Tobago continue to make excuses for the failures and insults of politicians? One politician was heard saying that he raised fuel prices and the people did not protest and, therefore, he may do so again. And the people stayed silent. Another simply went home after losing two general elections, leaving her supporters without a comforting word.

The excuses that this population makes for levels of incivility and downright insults from politicians, simply because of their deep hatred for another party or simply because they are blinded by race, is scary.

The election of August 14 would indicate whether we are simp­ly victims of political manipu­la­tion or a people who have had enough. This is an appropriate time to indicate, in no uncertain manner, that we are very unhappy with cheap politics. Now is a time to demonstrate our discontent by not voting in this election. We are toting, we are not vo­ting.

We can then all hope for better representation in the general election of 2025.

Steve Alvarez

Integrity Commission must explain

As an institution established in the public interest, the onus is on the Integrity Commission to explain to the public how the Prime Minister could be found to be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and yet not be sanctioned. By failing to provide an explanation for this seemingly contradictory and illogical conclusion, the Integrity Commission is fuelling unnecessary political friction and ­public distrust in itself.

Black youths: open your eyes

It still amazes me that even with the drums of Emancipation still echoing in our heads, young black men are failing to see that the clips of the ’matic that have been loaded, knocked and knocked again will be emptied against no one else but themselves. It is reminiscent of the trees in the forest rejoicing at the new look of the axe, simply because it was made of wood.

Political victims or silent good people?

‘Empty your clip’ politics?

Like many people, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s invocation to “Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire” baffled me. More baffling than the return of Jack Warner. Judging from the crowd’s response to both Persad-Bissessar’s statements and her reunion with Warner, our political biases continue to blind us to the larger implications of what political leaders propose. The most recent proposal by the Opposition Leader might be the most dangerous one yet: stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation, which has become one of the main campaign messages of the UNC but which carries grave consequences.

T&T not failed, but moving forward

IF, as some say, that our country is a failed state and on the edge of collapse, how come no complaint has emerged of public sector workers or pensioners or parliamentarians not getting paid.

Are we making the bandits happy?

In recent days, we have seen public uproar over the spiralling crime situation, as well as public justification for maximum self-defence against bandits.

The authorities have come out issuing warnings against citizens to not use excessive force against the bandits; mind you, these criminals use all the force available to them, including firearms and large groups, when executing home invasions.