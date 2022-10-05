In most democracies, when the economy falls on hard times, it is axiomatic that politicians take a cut in salary in order to express solidarity with citizens (and win votes in the next election).
However, in Trinidad and Tobago, this measure has not even been raised by the media or any other institution. The Government, therefore, isn’t going to do so, and the Opposition’s critique of the Government’s economic mismanagement clearly does not extend so far as to reduce their own salaries or contribute some part of it to help the neediest citizens.