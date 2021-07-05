Politicians are servants, not lords

It is easy to talk and criticise others when your belly and the bellies of those that concern you are filled. I would like our politicians to know that in helping the less fortunate and needy in this pandemic you are not doing anyone a favour.
Firstly, it is the taxpayers who are contributing to this. The money is not coming from your pocket directly. As far as I know, your monthly salary and perks continue as normal since the onset of the pandemic. In simple language, “your belly full” but it is not so with thousands of citizens all over Trinidad and Tobago.
No citizen must be made to feel lesser or belittled because they are in a line for a hamper to feed their children who are at home hungry. After all, many parents are out of a job.
It’s time our leaders come down to earth and stop living in the clouds. The “great” relief programme they continually boast of in this pandemic is barely meeting the needs of the needy.
I would like to ask them this question: Could you (leaders) live in T&T with what you are giving. If so I challenge you to give up your monthly salary and perks and show us the people how it can be done ($1,500 and a bag of provisions a month) and that is if you qualify.
Do our politicians know what a small two-bedroom costs to rent in this country and you are already in the red with the $1,500?
Thank you leaders, for what you are doing but you must not get the idea that you are solving the hunger that people are experiencing because of the lockdown.
Therefore going forward in the future I do hope those who are in need and hungry will be treated with respect and dignity and not made to feel like beggars. I conclude God is taking notes. Today it may be me but life can take a sudden twist, so be careful what you say and how you deal with people.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan