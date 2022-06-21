Politicians are taking citizens for a ride

The sheer absurdity of Reginald Armour SC saying I forgot what my role was as senior counsel or Foster Cummings saying it was a mere oversight when accused of plagiarism in university shows the level of disrespect they hold not only for their peers in parliament and in the legal profession but also for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
There was no mea culpa, no apology nor even an admission of wrongdoing. Instead they both attempt to pull the wool over all our eyes and pass off disgraceful behaviour as though it were par for the course.
This seems to be acceptable to the PNM government but should this be what we expect from our politicians? How can we aspire to a higher standard if we are continuously forced to lower our expectations (of politicians) and excuse behaviour that indulge baser instincts?
The PNM ministers speak of holding everyone else to high accountability and integrity but this just serves to fool their supporters that they have that high calibre but they then make the most ridiculous claims to excuse their own exposed sins.
Like I forgot my life work. Or I made an oversight of not crediting the author for words used.
And the poor citizens are forced by the bullies in Cabinet to accept this complete disrespect and disdain.
When the Prime Minister casually dismisses omissions on his declaration of assets and accepting deep discounts from friends without reporting such a gift to the nation he represents, it shows a lack of care and respect for the citizens who have suffered severe job losses and many have had to lose their homes, their cars, their independence and their ability to feed and educate their families.
We have a Prime Minister and many other ministers whose children are being educated abroad while our citizens are suffering the vagaries of an education system that seems completely broken in its ability to serve the children of the nation.
We have unprecedented levels of violence and bullying in schools and an Education Minister who has not presented a single solution to eradicate this huge problem. Instead they talk of dismantling the schools that work to deflate everything to the lowest common denominator instead of trying to uplift the entire school system to allow all of our children to excel.
Perhaps the education of children is not as important to the PNM as it was to the Honourable Opposition Leader, who made it her life’s work to provide the best educational start to our children by providing schools, a new university and teaching hospital, and laptops for children.
This would have placed our children ahead of the curve-ball of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns instead of at the place where we had the greatest number of school drop-outs.
The persons they have assembled to re-engineer the education of our children seems designed to punish our children rather than see all excel.
The so-called experts do not realise that no matter what they put in our paths, we can and will overcome. And not because of any oversight or forgetfulness like the AG and Minister of Youth Affairs but through dedication, hard work and sheer determination borne out of generations of overcoming.
We are a proud nation, a strong nation, a nation of unity and love that will thrive and survive and excel despite the division they sow.
We must not let the division and racist agenda sown by the PNM blind us to the reality of who they are and we must reject their blatant lies and deception. Our nation deserves better and it is up to each of us to ensure they are removed from office immediately and resoundingly.
We will not lower our standards to theirs. We will not steal others’ words, we will not lie and bury our conflicts of interest and pretend to be what we are not because it is inconvenient to our position.
Unless and until we demand better from ourselves and from those who represent us, we will never be free of the corruption and incompetence of the PNM.
We need to hold the positions of AG and Minister of Youth Affairs to a much higher standard than what these have shown and demand their removal from office. This cannot be tolerated. The Prime Minister needs to do the right thing and right these wrongs now.
Karena Bachan