Politicians believed to be ‘saints’?

I read a report in the newspaper that a politician said in Parliament that another politician is a saint—Saint Michael, to be exact.

What? Surely that is blasphemy! I waited for the archbishop to say something. I was waiting for him to defend my religion.

How could a mere human be compared to blessed St Michael, protector of innocents and defender of souls? Not only that, but a human who has ignored a report that exposes child abuse in State homes.

Then I read another politician claimed that same politician was a blessed god of the Hindu religion.

What? Imagine that! Surely that is also blasphemy! I waited to hear from a Hindu pundit, any leader of the Hindu religion in this country. Nothing. Silence.

When people ask why this country is suffering from crime, instead ask yourself: what kind of country believes a politician is a saint, or a God?

We MUST wake up.

Our leaders are failing us.

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

Govt missing in action

Member of Parliament Rushton Paray got it right when he described the ongoing flooding disaster as a national emergency. He has described the state of affairs as alarming, and has called on the Ministry of Works. He attributes the ­current situation to what he said has been an absence of routine cleaning and upkeep by the ministry’s Draining Division.

Insurance for whom?

When I turned 18, I did two things that signified for me my coming of age. I opened a bank account, and I took out a life insurance policy.

An agent of Colonial Life had come to our home pursuing our business. Convinced by his booming presence, and his knowledgeable, sophisticated air, I thought it would be foolhardy not to set about saving for that future everyone talked about protecting. I signed the forms, paid the premium, got a receipt and felt like I had truly stepped into adulthood.

Trevor and that mega-watt smile

This acrostic is dedicated to sub-editor Trevor Clarke, who has devoted decades to journalism and One Caribbean Media Ltd, and is getting set to retire.

We thank this fine gentleman for his years of dedicated service.

T - Talented sub-editor from One Caribbean Media;

R - Reading, writing and editing stories that define Trinidad and Tobago;

E - Ever ready to offer a kind word, and flash his mega-watt smile;

V - Versatile man for all seasons;

O - Open-minded approach to life;

R - Resplendent locks, superstar looks and confident gait.

C - Custodian of our democracy;

L - Laughter filled his days, especially tales from late veteran journalist Mervyn Wells;

A - Admired by his editors and colleagues;

R - Rich repository of knowledge;

K - King of all he surveys;

E - Evergreen blessings to you as you continue along life’s journey.

Michelle

Loubon

Port of Spain

The Govt bungling continues

The article on Thursday on the PAC enquiry into the handling of grants by the Government agency involved is quite revealing. In this report, there are components that suggest the possibility of large-scale fraud and serious doubts about just about any “project” the Government undertakes.

Everyone knows what’s best for everyone else

Is a crime a crime because it is morally wrong, or because the government declares a particular action illegal?

Murder is wrong because it is the ultimate harm to another individual. Yet even here, there are exceptions. An individual may kill another person in self-defence, while the State has a monopoly on killing for any crime it deems deserving of the death penalty.

Most states mandate the death penalty for first-degree murder and treason, others for expressing doubt about a holy book.