Politicians believed to be ‘saints’?

I read a report in the newspaper that a politician said in Parliament that another politician is a saint—Saint Michael, to be exact.
What? Surely that is blasphemy! I waited for the archbishop to say something. I was waiting for him to defend my religion.
How could a mere human be compared to blessed St Michael, protector of innocents and defender of souls? Not only that, but a human who has ignored a report that exposes child abuse in State homes.
Then I read another politician claimed that same politician was a blessed god of the Hindu religion.
What? Imagine that! Surely that is also blasphemy! I waited to hear from a Hindu pundit, any leader of the Hindu religion in this country. Nothing. Silence.
When people ask why this country is suffering from crime, instead ask yourself: what kind of country believes a politician is a saint, or a God?
We MUST wake up.
Our leaders are failing us.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph