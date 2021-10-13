But this time I’m realising the words “self-respect” and “politician” have become as oxymoronic as “military intelligence”.
Indeed, based on multiple search tracks, classic techniques include evasion, confusion, prevarication, targeted emphasis, disinformation, secrecy, omission of important facts, selected leaks.
However, apparently in desperation, one political party has now taken to generating as much public noise as tassa in a library, just to be able to say their friends won’t get a fair trial.
Attorneys are trained to “unscramble eggs”, but these few politicians, many of them attorneys, seem intent on creating as much confusion and controversy as possible.
I sincerely hope that everyone, especially the media, will not take this obvious bait, and will exercise due restraint. And I hope politicians will remember their own future prospects and observe the law.
A Raffique