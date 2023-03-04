It is no surprise that Trinidad and Tobago has been known for human trafficking, especially when it comes to vulne­rable Venezuelan migrants.

Since the start of the eco­nomic and social collapse of Venezuela, migrants have surged into neighbouring countries seeking a better life, but for many, that better life became a nightmare. Promises of jobs and a new life in T&T turned into a scam to lure them into, essentially, slavery.

Many work for less than minimum wage or even no wage at all, some forced into prostitution and sexual slavery. Many live in fear of their traffickers, and the authorities.

Imagine leaving hell, only to be welcomed by the devil’s identical twin brother.

Now that the spotlight has been shown and politicians are being embroiled into human trafficking scandals have the authorities stepped in to investigate. It is however disheartening to hear political leaders, as well as Government leaders, using the ordeal that migrants go through for their own pathetic political gain. They should hang their heads in shame!

The Ministry of National Security is supposed to have a Human Trafficking Task Force, yet we hear nothing of their achievements. Is it that they have no achievements to speak of?

Maybe it’s time we speak with our fellow Caricom and international partners to form an International Inter-Agency Task Force to strike human trafficking organisations from the top. Then again, with a high level of corrup­tion in State agencies in T&T, these criminals will continue to get a free pass.

On behalf of T&T, I am sorry for the turmoil migrants experi­ence due to these traffickers, and our failed policies in protecting the rights of refugees.

If you know of or suspect human trafficking, call the Counter Trafficking Unit hotline at 800-4288 (4CTU). All calls are toll-free and anonymous.

Daniel Bertie

Glencoe

