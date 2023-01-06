Politics: acting on behalf of the vulnerable

Let’s talk flood politics, Paria and the notion that disasters are being politicised.
Both Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela were politicians. Hopefully this fun fact will set the tone for what politics at the heart of it is supposed to be.
Mandela started off as an activist, but he knew deep down that his fight for justice had to eventually reach the halls of parliament—the ultimate place designed to speak and act on behalf of the most vulnerable in society.
It is in this context that I rubbish the call for persons “not to politicise the Paria tragedy or the damage caused by floods”. To make this call is to concede politics to a group of corrupt, self-serving individuals. It is to say that any person who enters the political gayelle must cease to join the most vulnerable in their fight for justice. Can you see how nonsensical this is?
The true politician enters public life because of an unshakeable desire to speak up and act on behalf of the vulnerable in society, and politics offers the ability to do so at the country’s highest level. It is, therefore, only natural that those same politicians offer their voices, their influence, and anything else possible to support and fight on behalf of the victims.
This is the call of a politician. May we never allow those who joined for self-gain to paint the entire vocation with an evil brush.
I pray that our mindset changes with the new year—and rather than calling for politicians to stop doing their job, we join them in their fight for justice.
Marsha Walker
Diego Martin