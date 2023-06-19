One cannot help noticing the bacchanal stemming from an individual “crossing the floor”, from one political party to another. I have read some of the many bitter comments posted on social media by individuals who are angry, even disenchanted, with the gentleman’s personal decision.
I cringe to think that the individual was called every name under the sun, with “traitor” being a popular one, in a pluralistic society where freedom of political affiliation is enshrined in our Constitution—under “freedom of association and assembly”.
I must make mention of a “precedent” since a couple comments have referred to two individuals, several years ago, who managed to engage in a similar strategy—crossing the floor. For the record, the two events are incomparable; they are different.
In the earlier decision, the two men who “crossed the floor” were “elected representatives” of the people for their respective constituents. The decision to elect them as representatives was that of the people. In which case, their decision to cross the floor was not entirely theirs; it belonged to the people who elected them. Had that matter reached the courts then, it would have reflected such. In this recent decision, this individual was never elected to any office; he was merely selected.
Given the existing political/ethnic divide, the issue of race overshadowed everything, becoming the primary concern. Calling individual names and referring to him as a “snake in the balisier” does nothing to bridge the political/ethnic divide.
Central to the issue is that many people are of the view that the individual had no business “crossing the floor”, and for so doing, he became a “traitor”. Underscoring the entire issue, however, is the race card. I have even heard analogies made with Gypsy; again, the race card pokes its ugly head.
I recently read where someone said the one thing both parties have managed to do since Independence is to keep the nation divided. A truer statement could not be found. The coverage given to this incident lends itself to suggest that once an individual aligns himself or herself with a particular political party, then that individual is committed to remain there for the rest of his/her political career. After all, that is tradition in several jurisdictions. And while crossing the floor is discouraged within one’s own party, individuals are often incentivised to do precisely so by their opponents. The incentives come in many forms, and behind closed doors.
A question that comes to mind here is: do individuals have the right to change their minds or position on issues as they evolve? Time and again, we have been told that the one constant is “change”. Yet people manage to demonstrate a level of intolerance for individuals crossing the floor, which incidentally, is not a concern in other areas.
People leave one religion and join another. We have individuals leaving Hinduism in droves as they “cross the floor”, so to speak, into Christianity, specifically Protestantism. Similarly, we have individuals abandoning Christianity and aligning themselves with Islam, and vice versa. On other occasions, we have individuals abandoning all religion and becoming atheists.
We also have individuals making commitments before “God” and man, as in marriage vows, only to abandon them. Some of us make them over and over, and break them over and over. Yet there is not the level of outcry as we see when a “political opponent” suddenly becomes an ally.
Perhaps if we showed just a fraction of the level of disgust we do when politicians cross the floor as when couples end their marriage vows, we might see less divorces and couples would work on their relationships. Children won’t have to be juggling their lives between two homes, or “broken homes, or with living “a single parent”. Ironically, the world is what it is because people reserve the right to change their minds. Be it in relationships, religion, career, political affiliation, citizenship or any area one may choose.
The world we live in has become extremely complex and this complexity will only increase with time. Adjusting to the shifting paradigms requires us to step back, be objective and honest, first with ourselves. Change is necessary at times to address the complexities. Many old formulae, cast in stone, have outlived their usefulness. On one hand, we readily acknowledge that we have too many dinosaurs in influential positions who need to go. They bring nothing new to the table. On the other, we go out of our way to discredit the youth for talking bold initiatives.
The older heads must come to terms with the idea that loyalty is not tenured. Machiavelli was correct, “politics does have a morality of its own”.