Prof Ramesh Deosaran, speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition, captured the daunting spirit of our political culture most eloquently: “Right is right; wrong is wrong, whether speaking up means embarrassing your own political party.”
MSJ political leader David Abdulah, speaking in another forum, added an even more sinister dimension to our politics in his assessment of the “questionable dealings” at the National Gas Company (NGC) in which, according to him, both the PNM and UNC administrations share equal responsibility. Where does that leave the citizenry? Who’s left to ethically seek taxpayers’ interest?
Mind you, I agree with Opposition leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on her party’s stance against the undue pressure placed on landowners, more so “poor people”, to complete and submit a technical land assessment document or face a penalty charge.
Was the Ministry of Local Government sleeping and “feteing” all these years, especially considering the large salaries paid to public servants, consultants, field assessors—permanent and contract—et al?
And what about the archaic, colonial system for appointing a police commissioner? After all the rigmarole and exorbitant cost of the protracted process, the Prime Minister, a solitary individual, is equipped with veto power.
Instead of bad spending taxpayers’ dollars, why not simply line up a bunch of nominees in front of the Prime Minister and allow him to point out his choice?
Nonetheless, there are issues that transcend partisan politics. I, like many, including supporters of the UNC, are willing to give the Ministry of Health the benefit of doubt in its Herculean effort in administering the vaccines.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar, in the interest of the wider population, ought to rein in her perceived vaccine obstructionists if she expects to be a viable option for prime minister of the country.
The virus is a matter of life and death. The unproductive antics of a few of her appointed officials do little to empower her. For example, circulating photographs, whether they are optical illusions or real, to prove a point regarding social distancing, hinges on dubious intent for political mileage if the photographer(s) did nothing to alleviate the health hazard in the interest of protecting the health of those who lined up for the vaccines—PNM and UNC supporters alike.
The 2021 edition of Hero CPL is rather entertaining and exciting due to a few changes that eliminated “super teams” and created a judicious balancing act among the six contenders. Any number can play.
I’m happy to see that Brandon King, a previous top scorer and record holder, has gotten back his “mojo” in the game between Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to lead his team to victory.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar can possibly regain her 2010 “mojo” if she’s willing to cast aside recriminatory politics and work with the Health Ministry, not necessarily the Government, in the interest of stemming the virus and saving lives.
RP Joseph
San Fernando