Poor conditions at senior citizens homes

While the United National Congress is making points about children’s homes in T&T, there is also the issue of senior citizens homes.
Many of the private senior citizens homes are left unguarded by the authorities. The Opposition and the present administrative should pay close attention to what is going on in the private senior citizens homes.
Indeed we are aware that our ageing population is enormous. And what is going on with our ageing senior citizens? Is anyone paying attention? I am bringing it to your attention now that I have to manage my ageing husband and it is not an easy task. In fact, I am quietly ageing quickly doing this task myself. And so it is with hundreds, if not thousands, of persons at home, trying to manage our ageing population.
I have heard first-hand from the several geriatric nurses I have encountered in my home, about the abuse that is currently going on in many, many private homes across the country, and no one is paying mind to this. I bring this matter to the Minister of Social Development, and to the Ministry of National Security. Many of these private homes are in private houses throughout the length and breadth of Trinidad and Tobago, but mostly Trinidad, because the Tobagonians take care of their own people quite well.
Private senior homes, if allowed, should show a sign that it is a senior citizens’ home. Too many “fly by night” homes are cropping up all over Trinidad and Tobago. They accept large monthly fees from desperate people who cannot cope with their relatives who readily dump them off. Yes, indeed, they are paying the fees every month, but then again are they checking periodically on their people? No! Once a month they visit and that’s that. Once you place your seniors in a home in T&T, consider that a death sentence. Is that how we take care of our own? Some of us ought to be ashamed of our actions in this regard.
Many of our old people are demented, with Alzheimer’s disease, or senile, all and one are the same. We also have some young and not-so-young people with this condition early in their lives. It is a national unspoken health topic, all hidden under the carpets and rugs of our Ministry of Health.
What assistance is given to families to help with this issue? We see nothing on our national television, nor on the radio stations, absolutely nothing is spoken of on this topic. This is indeed sad.
As we speak some of these homes are actually feeding the senior citizens with unsanitary food, such as pet food in all varieties, rice, peas, meats right across the board! They legally steal from the patients, the toiletries, diapers, medicines, clothing from one patient to use on another, they are not showered or cleaned daily, the overcrowded rooms are filthy and unsanitary. Many of these homes are understaffed, and those who are working are underpaid. Talk about the good homes! There is a long waiting list, almost unthinkable. People are moving their relatives from one home to the next in their quest to find one home which treats their loved ones with dignity and honesty.
Who is guarding the guards in this country? Who in authority is allowing this blatant abuse towards our people. There should be a registry for every senior citizens home in Trinidad and Tobago, and officers from the Ministry of Health should be able to visit at will. Let the officers see the real scenes in the homes.
Just as there is a Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, there should be a Senior Citizens Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Development.
Today our beloved President, in her lengthy Christmas message to our nation, spoke about “love can be demonstrated at no cost”. It all depends on one’s economic situation, knowing fully well the huge population of people who are on the poverty line. Unfortunately, I am disappointed that you have never paid real attention to your women of T&T who all looked forward to your feminine input when you entered office in 2018.
Caroline Williams
Morvant