The main takeaway from the 2020 US presidential election is that America ought to stay out of other countries’ business!
The US President told the world that America—“the ostensible leader of the free world, and defender of democracy” has the most corrupt, sinister, and undependable election machinery in the world.
Just imagine, the basic tenet of any democracy lies in its ability to carry out free and fair elections, and the US, which claims to be the paragon of democracy, not only lacks the ability to do so, but has the gall to demonise Venezuela’s “undemocratic” election and Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic relations with its neighbouring state.
Those wishing to separate Donald Trump’s irrational actions would have a hard time defending such a position when the “fathers” of the Republican party, including Vice President Michael Pence, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, et al, have remained silent amid Trump’s unpatriotic rants against the mighty republic he leads. How scandalous and shameful! To add insult to injury, the son of the President said on public media that there will be war if his father is not returned to office. Isn’t that the rhetoric of a dictatorial regime that the US openly condemns?
In light of Trump’s undiplomatic behaviour, one can’t help but go back to the 2000 presidential race when Al Gore lost the election to George W Bush by a razor-thin margin (though there’s a common belief that if Gore had vigorously pursued the results, chances are he would have been declared the winner).
But unlike Donald Trump, Al Gore is a true gentleman and patriot. He refused to pursue that route, as it would have tarnished the reputation of the US. A CNN presenter put it most eloquently: Al Gore took a bullet for America: Donald Trump gave America a bullet.
Following Trump’s influence on the Republican party, one is left to mull over the party’s right-wing policy. Is it that the right means a hankering for a time in America when white supremacy formed the basis of the status quo? After all, under the Trump presidency, far-right and alt-right operatives have become seemingly more open and audacious. I, for one, would like to see how the Republican party redeems itself from Trump’s “stain” on its “ideology”.
In spite of the tedious and protracted vote-counting, Joe Biden has become the 46th president. How he re-establishes diplomatic relations with US allies and the world and streamlines trade policies will be interesting to see.
I’m hazarding a guess that Susan Rice will become Secretary of State.