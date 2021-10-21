Poor example by Opposition

Whether they believe they were justified or not, I am thoroughly saddened and disappointed in the behaviour of the Opposition members in Parliament yesterday, as a motion to clear the way for the impeachment of our President was being deliberated.

What I saw was utter disrespect, bullying behaviour, and what appears to be sheer emotional chaos, coming out of the Opposition.

All compliments go to the Speaker of the House who maintained her calm and composure in the face of a barrage of disturbances, shouting, baseless accusations and other reprehensible behaviour, more conducive to a fish market than our nation’s highest legislative body.

What example was set for our children, to see adults act worse than schoolchildren? What lessons in disrespect for authority were exhibited in the Parliament?

This was indeed a dark day for our democracy for many reasons, but the real travesty for me was the deplorable behaviour of our Opposition parliamentarians who we deem “honourable”.

In only a matter of two weeks, the Opposition has successfully managed to shirk their constitutional responsibility to hold the Government to account, by having a collapsed budget response, and now has offered a masterclass in disrespectful and chaotic behaviour in Parliament.

After what I witnessed yesterday, all doubt is removed from my mind that the country made the right choice on August 10 last year.

By a strange twist of fate, this demonstration in chaos and disrespect may have well been the order of the day among our nation’s highest office holders.

I am convinced now, more than ever, the Opposition is exactly where it belongs.

V Lalla

Chaguanas

