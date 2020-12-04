An article in the Daily Express on Thursday (Page 3) dealt with the state of the vessels belonging to the T&T Coast Guard and attributed the following statement to an unnamed maritime official: “There are some 21 vessels ... parked up in a watery graveside in Chaguaramas.”
He identifies them as: “12 from Damen, one from China, six from Australia and three other naval vessels which were also ordered.”
My elementary arithmetic tells me that adds up to 22, but then I was never good at mathematics.
He goes on to say seven of the original 12 Damen vessels are down. So why are the remaining five “parked up in a watery graveside”?
Even if maintenance has been poor, why are the others not working to help secure our borders?
He goes on to say Venezuelan migrants are coming in through “sheltered bays” that require big ocean-going craft to intercept them”. Pirogues? In “sheltered bays require big ocean-going craft” to intercept them? How does one rationalise that?
T&T has state-of-the-art 360-degree radar but was unable to detect the pirogues which brought in 27 Venezuelan migrants until they were off the coast of Erin bay.
In fact, they were able to make landfall unimpeded, and had to be hustled out in the dead of night in an effort to frustrate the legal process.
One cannot help but conclude that the problem the maritime officials have with arithmetic also extends to use and care of expensive marine assets.
Karan Mahabirsingh
Via e-mail