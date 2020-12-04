An article in the Daily Express on Thursday (Page 3) dealt with the state of the vessels belonging to the T&T Coast Guard and attributed the following statement to an unnamed maritime official: “There are some 21 vessels ... parked up in a watery graveside in Chaguaramas.”

He identifies them as: “12 from Damen, one from China, six from Australia and three other naval vessels which were also ordered.”

My elementary arithmetic tells me that adds up to 22, but then I was never good at mathematics.

He goes on to say seven of the original 12 Damen vessels are down. So why are the remaining five “parked up in a watery graveside”?

Even if maintenance has been poor, why are the others not working to help secure our borders?

He goes on to say Venezuelan migrants are coming in through “sheltered bays” that require big ocean-going craft to intercept them”. Pirogues? In “sheltered bays require big ocean-going craft” to intercept them? How does one rationalise that?

T&T has state-of-the-art 360-degree radar but was unable to detect the pirogues which brought in 27 Venezuelan migrants until they were off the coast of Erin bay.

In fact, they were able to make landfall unimpeded, and had to be hustled out in the dead of night in an effort to frustrate the legal process.

One cannot help but conclude that the problem the maritime officials have with arithmetic also extends to use and care of expensive marine assets.

Karan Mahabirsingh

Via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Utility rate increase looms

Utility rate increase looms

In a frank assessment of the current situation regarding the delivery of public utilities services in the country, the minister with that responsibility has spoken once again about the rates against which these services are provided to citizens.

A still tongue keeps a wise head

When I was attending college, doubles with channa was ten cents each. I took nine single cents, visited the lab and exited with silver ones.

When I went to purchase the doubles at 10 a.m., I had to jostle with big men, Robertson, Whitling and Low Foon. The vendor took my nine cents in the melee. I returned, smiling. I shared.

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

IT is understandable that in Minister Clarence Rambharat’s exasperation with the unnecessarily high figures for imported food, and the cost to the health system for treating non-communicable diseases, he lost his grasp of the emotional connection that people of this country have to their doubles.

WASA throwing good money after bad

I just heard Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales say, on the news, that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) needs a rate increase to be able to provide 21st-century services to the population.

Plug our porous borders to reduce most crimes

I have heard it said for various reasons our borders pose a challenge in protecting them fully.

Well, I cannot accept that point of view. Trinidad and Tobago is a small country. Surely we can come up with a plan to do so.

Is it that we do not want to make an additional sacrifice spending money to shut down the illegal entry of persons, guns, ammo, drugs, human trafficking, animals, goods and even Covid-19 from coming into T&T?