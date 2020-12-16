I think it’s about time we ask politicians to cease and desist from making a spectacle of themselves whenever they decide to hold photo-ops while using their offices to make donations to those in our society who are economically less fortunate than themselves.
It is a most unfortunate sight when the poor and the dispossessed are used for office holders to make a mockery of an occasion when giving out hampers and wheelchairs.
It is not a pleasant sight when you open the newspapers and you see someone who can hardly stand being made to pose for the cameras while a wheelchair is being presented.
The newspapers ought to have a policy not to publish any photographs with persons receiving donations from organisations and particularly from politicians.
This act robs the recipient of whatever is left of their dignity, having already most times suffered with the pains, physical and otherwise, of their misfortune.
May we, at all times, especially at this time when we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, be reminded of the writings in the good book.
“But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”
—Matthew 6:3