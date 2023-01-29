Positive cricket developments

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has responded decisively ahead of the 2023 season to outline several new initiatives designed to lift the standard of the game currently reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was refreshing to hear local cricket boss Azim Bassarath tell the media that Premier I clubs will now play at least three three-day matches on consecutive days.
The positive impact of this development will be immediately felt, as cricketers will have to adapt to playing longer in the middle in order to ready themselves for regional and international matches.
One will clearly remember Premier League clubs had agreed to play only white ball (limited overs) cricket when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, for many reasons.
The clubs had cited their unpreparedness for the longer format of the game because of the inactivity of the previous 24 months, and a shortened 2022 season.
Yet the TTCB faced unjustified criticism for not staging red ball tournaments when the performance of national teams did not meet their lofty expectations which were not grounded in reality.
It will be surprising if there is any opposition to Mr Bassarath’s plan which is aligned with the Red Force coach’s objective to build the team’s physical fitness, discipline and mental toughness to ensure success moving forward.
It is worth noting that the most vocal critics of the TTCB cannot be relied upon to put forward credible suggestions to develop local cricket as Mr Bassarath has consistently done.
John Vincent
Mt Hope