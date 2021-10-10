Positive initiatives in the budget

 
 
After analysing budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, I am sure most people would agree that it was designed to stimulate and provide growth to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.
Most stakeholders, including the banking and business sectors, have already come out in support of the initiatives.
In the middle of all that is being said, published and presented on social media, as well as other media outlets, how do we break down the budget presentation in simple terms? In other words, how would the average citizen of this country benefit?
The removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on most basic food items would most certainly see a reduction on your grocery bill. It should be noted that the Minister has indicated that the zero-rated list has room for expansion.
The removal of Customs duty and VAT on therapy equipment will assist those with disabilities and medical situations, who will now be able to purchase crucial items to improve their living standards at a much lower cost.
Now that most classes and meetings have gone virtual, the removal of duties and taxes on all computer hardware, software and peripherals is a most welcomed initiative.
The reduction of taxes for the manufacturing sector and SMEs will definitely increase investment within these sectors, thereby increasing employment and generating foreign exchange.
Another very important initiative is the fuel rebate card.
The utility rebate programme increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent on bills $300 and lower, to assist the most vulnerable citizens.
Another group of citizens who would benefit are first-time home owners. Housing is a key focus of the current Government, as reiterated by the Minister.
Education, digitisation, agriculture and tourism are all areas that will be stimulated in one form or the other.
The budget presented was certainly not what was expected, given the strain on the economy due to the loss of revenue because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
These points that I highlighted are just a few of the many positive initiatives presented last Monday. It is a welcomed budget presented by the Government to reignite productivity, while enhancing the lives of all as best as humanly possible.

Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Where’s the vision?

Where’s the vision?

The Minister of Finance’s seventh budget presentation turned out NOT to be Lucky 7 for the population!

Budget debate farce

Budget debate farce

The public is once again the biggest loser following Saturday’s sudden disintegration of the budget debate. With concerned citizens tuned in hoping for more details to better understand and evaluate the Government’s planned expenditure of $52.4 billion over the next budget year, MPs on both sides of the House chose to play cat-and-mouse.

Why are unvaccinated pupils being punished?

The Minister of Education recently announced that phase 2 of physical reopening of school should be within the next few weeks. This phase will include vaccinated pupils of Forms 1, 2 and 3. She indicated that this will assist in relieving the burden on teachers who have to teach both physical and online classes.

Positive initiatives in the budget

 
After analysing budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, I am sure most people would agree that it was designed to stimulate and provide growth to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.

Only Government can hike LPG price

Only Government can hike LPG price

 
I say without any hesitancy or for that matter regret, that I am ashamed, befuddled and disappointed as a result of all that I have been reading these past two days about what could only be described as the disgraceful behaviour of the National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd...

Solving our road problems

The candour with which the Minister of Works and Transport (MOWT) outlined deficiencies in the country’s road management and maintenance system as reported in the Express newspaper of October 7 suggests there is an uncoordinated and inadequate approach to the management, operation and maintenance of the country’s roadways. Perhaps a more holistic approach is needed.