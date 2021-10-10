Positive initiatives in the budget

Most stakeholders, including the banking and business sectors, have already come out in support of the initiatives.
In the middle of all that is being said, published and presented on social media, as well as other media outlets, how do we break down the budget presentation in simple terms? In other words, how would the average citizen of this country benefit?
The removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on most basic food items would most certainly see a reduction on your grocery bill. It should be noted that the Minister has indicated that the zero-rated list has room for expansion.
The removal of Customs duty and VAT on therapy equipment will assist those with disabilities and medical situations, who will now be able to purchase crucial items to improve their living standards at a much lower cost.
Now that most classes and meetings have gone virtual, the removal of duties and taxes on all computer hardware, software and peripherals is a most welcomed initiative.
The reduction of taxes for the manufacturing sector and SMEs will definitely increase investment within these sectors, thereby increasing employment and generating foreign exchange.
Another very important initiative is the fuel rebate card.
The utility rebate programme increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent on bills $300 and lower, to assist the most vulnerable citizens.
Another group of citizens who would benefit are first-time home owners. Housing is a key focus of the current Government, as reiterated by the Minister.
Education, digitisation, agriculture and tourism are all areas that will be stimulated in one form or the other.
The budget presented was certainly not what was expected, given the strain on the economy due to the loss of revenue because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
These points that I highlighted are just a few of the many positive initiatives presented last Monday. It is a welcomed budget presented by the Government to reignite productivity, while enhancing the lives of all as best as humanly possible.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando