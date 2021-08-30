A gun is an offensive weapon; it is not, most decidedly not, a defensive weapon. You cannot stop a bullet with a gun. A gun is used to attack someone whether psychologically or physically. People who have guns may use them to instil fear in others, but if that other person is also in possession of a gun the fear factor is removed. If that other person already has a gun pointed at you, it would be foolish to seek to draw your own weapon. What would be the value of a gun in those circumstances?
There is in fact no evidence to show that the possession of guns reduces crime. In fact, on the basis of the evidence before us it has the opposite effect. There is more gun crime in our society than ever before.
Some people parrot the worn-out and totally unfounded statements that fear is what drives the overwhelming desire for ownership of guns, but that is a fallacious argument. I would ask, how many civilians who own guns have had to use them in their own defence. In the overwhelming majority of cases the users of firearms in civil situations tend to be off-duty service personnel.
Further, it is quite strange that of all the criminal killings that are perpetrated in our society, even when the victim is known by the police to be involved in crime, there is hardly ever a report of a victim being in possession of a gun at the time of the murder.
The fact is that the fear that allegedly grips our country is hysteria fomented by the purveyors of offensive, and I mean offensive, weapons for financial gain, such as would have motivated Sturm, Ruger and Company when their market fell in 2019.
The resurgence of gun sales in the US was not accidental or as a result of fear. It was driven by marketing by firms such as these who saw their profits slipping away.
How does one justify 50 firms selling guns in a tiny country such as ours? Do we believe that a turnover of approximately 30 guns a year would make such an operation a financial success? There must be more to this equation than meets the eye.
The citizens must stand up against this apparent free-for-all that appears to have overtaken this country and call a halt to the madness.